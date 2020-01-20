advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) – Mikey Dixon scored seven of his 21 points in the last two minutes when the Grand Canyon defeated Kansas City 69-66 on Sunday.

Carlos Johnson had 18 points for the Grand Canyon (7-11, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference). Alessandro Lever added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had four points and 10 rebounds.

Johnson hit a 3-pointer to give the antelopes a 48:38 lead, but UMKC scored 13 of the next 16 points, scoring 51 points seven minutes before the end. Rob Whitfield scored a 3 to reduce the Kansas City deficit to 63-61 in 23 seconds, but Dixon made 4 of 4 free throws to seal it.

UMKC only led 19 seconds in the first half.

Brandon McKissic had 16 points and six rebounds for the Roos (9-11, 2-4), whose streak of bad luck reached four games. Jordan Giles added 13 points and Rob Whitfield scored 12th Freshman Josiah Allick added 11 points and posted a career high of 13 rebounds.

The Grand Canyon will play at home in Seattle on Thursday. UMKC meets California Baptist on Saturday.

