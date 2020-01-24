Divorce is the best

advertisement

Divorce is the right step for you Ian Ziering and his family, so his former Sharknado-Costar Tara Reid,

At the Los Angeles premiere of Cirque du Soleils Volta at Dodger Stadium earlier this week, 44-year-old Reid Us Weekly told other reporters that she had visited Ziering (55) in the months after his separation from the estranged woman was announced Erin Ludwig,

“He is fine,” revealed Reid. “It was the best you could do, and you see what was best for you and your family, and that’s exactly what you do. … I wish him all the best.”

Ziering announced the separation via Instagram in October 2019. “With a heavy heart, I tell you that Erin and I split up,” he wrote at the time. “We could not be more busy with our hectic work plans and have grown apart in recent years. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mother for our children. … (We intend) to continue to get along, to protect and educate our daughters and to be examples of successful fellow parents. “

Ludwig meanwhile announced on Instagram that the BH90210 alum had repeatedly asked her for a divorce. “After 9 1/2 years of marriage, Ian asked for a divorce,” she wrote at the time. “After asking several times, I knew it was time to give up. When I know that I’m not the one who makes him happy, the situation feels more peaceful. “

Days later, a source informed us that the actor had “initiated” the split and that Ludwig had “already moved out” at his request. The blogger filed for divorce from Ziering less than a week after his announcement and applied for the “resolution with underage children”. The former couple are the parents of the daughters Mia (8) and Penna (6).

Ziering and Ludwig met in December to celebrate the 8th birthday of Hattie McDermott, daughter of his Beverly Hills, 90210 Tori spelling,

Earlier this month, Beverly Hills, 90210 Alum Jason Priestley gave his opinion on Ziering’s separation. “I assume (he’s fine),” he said. “He’s Ian. He’s a resilient soul, so I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

Ziering and Ludwig married in 2010. The actor was previously married to Nikki Schieler,

