Diving into fortunes allowed Duffy to reconsider his future

Shane Duffy admitted for the first time how his position as Bright’s first defender left him and wondered if he should “reconsider” his career to make sure he didn’t suffer the same fate with Ireland before he finally found the inner power to respond .

With the Republic braced for a Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia, and the prospect of home games in Dublin during the tournament if all goes well, this was intended as a striking season for the popular center half that has been, for years, one of the first names on the team magazine for both club and country. But while the Derry-born star, 28, is preparing today for Aston Villa in the Premier League, he admits that it didn’t go entirely according to plan.

When he signed a new five-year contract in October 2018, Duffy’s collaboration with Lewis Dunk was announced as one of the best in England – and it seemed that the duo would be the backbone of Brighton’s side in the future. But then Republican legend Chris Hughton was fired as manager at the Amex and replaced by Graham Potter, a coach with a different style and vision of playing from the back.

After playing, it seemed uncomfortable, to the right of a three at the start of the campaign, Duffy was eventually excluded, with Dan Burn and Adam Webster chosen for him.

Injuries, including a nagging groin problem that still persists, have exacerbated the situation; but a return to the line-up since Christmas represents a turning point – just in time to avoid the need for a move in the January transfer window.

“You don’t just give up because someone says you don’t play every week,” Duffy insisted when asked if he should leave Brighton, the club he joined in 2016. “Instead, I had the mentality of ‘keep fighting, keep going and keep trying to get back into the team’.

“I love it here. If there was a time when the manager didn’t want me, I had to think about it. But he doesn’t say that. He says I’m still important and I still have a role to play. I have things to worry about with Ireland, but at the moment I am very happy here. ”

However, that does not mean that there have been no lows that have even challenged the positivity of a character as lively and cheerful as Duffy – especially with those impending Euro 2020 play-offs.

Duffy, who was the leader of the Republic against Denmark last November in the absence of Seamus Coleman, said: “I am not going back. I think I have to play every week to get the best out of myself – and help the best of me Ireland too, it has kept me in mind and there have been times when I haven’t played for a few weeks where it was difficult, you get low points and you think of everything.

“But I have a good manager here and good teammates who keep me positive. I could easily have gone down and been this bad person who makes everyone feel down. But it’s not about me, it’s about this club and I also have to think about what they have done for me. ”

It was at those low moments that people in Brighton, away from the spotlight, saw the best of Duffy’s character.

“Even when I’m sitting on the couch, I still cheer and want the best for this team,” he insisted.

They are my friends in there. It is sometimes difficult when the manager gives the team a name and you are not there. But that’s part of football, that’s what you learn from. It is the first time in a few years that it has happened to me, so it is about adapting, working hard and keeping the same old self.

You suspect that the same old me is more than good enough for Mick McCarthy. Duffy insists that he is not a shoo-in for the Republic team, but he has not found it necessary to talk to his international manager in person and no one has suggested that his place is questionable.

“We haven’t had any conversations yet. It will be closer to time,” said the former Everton man. “I just have to try and do what I can here and hopefully it’s still good enough to be involved.”

