Three more non-conference slates were completed for the Texas football program on January 23, with only one still open for the next seven years.

On January 23, the Texas football program had their three additions to the announced futures schedules. Texas added the Wyoming Cowboys, Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and Texas State Bobcats to three-year futures schedules, as reported Thursday afternoon. Texas now has completed six of their next seven non-conference schedules.

The only one of the following seven non-conference schedules that is not currently being filled in for Texas is 2025. The 2025 slate has one place left on the non-conference slate next to the UTEP Miners and Ohio State Buckeyes. The 2027 slate also has one place left over during the non-conference slate, also alongside UTEP and the Wolverines in Michigan.

Another important non-conference opposition that Texas is now planning for the coming seasons are the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Texas also has a home-and-home series scheduled for the future against the Big Ten powers Ohio State and Michigan.

Next year Texas has prepared an interesting non-conference slate with the South Florida Bulls, UTEP and LSU. USF has just fired former Texas head coach Charlie Strong, so head coach Tom Herman cannot take on his predecessor by the regular 2020 season.

Here is a look into a deeper dive into the following three teams that have been added to the future schedule of the Texas Longhorns football program en route to the 2020 low season.

