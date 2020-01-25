Dive into Paramore's music video for no fun - Kerrang!

advertisement

Paramore did well, despite some arguing and almost-apart, for their untitled album and Ain’t It Fun. They did a fine job selling fine amounts of records and quietly gathering a non-impressive fan base – much to the immense charisma of front woman Hayley Williams, excellent voice and ever-changing, always spectacular hair. Then this song came out and, whoa, they were suddenly in the big competitions. There’s a lot going on here, so let’s jump in right away, shall we?

As mentioned in the caption, world records have been broken in this video. However, they are not Guinness World Records – the best known and most recognized collection of records. They are in fact given the “official world record” status of an organization called RecordSetter. Director Sophia Peer said: “RecordSetter is much more inclusive than Guinness, therefore cooler. [CEO] Dan Rollman, is an inspired person who has focused on helping people to identify their talents and specialties. It is definitely the right place for Paramore fans to play with. ”

December 2, 2013 was a Monday and the day the second Hobbit movie, The Desolation Of Smaug, was released.

0.09



This keyboard loop was the start of the song. Taylor York came up with it in a hotel room in Los Angeles, and within a few hours he and Hayley had made a demo with ‘shouting and shouting’.

0.13



Oh, yo, if you happen to really want a guitar, but you can’t afford one, don’t look at this piece. It’s strange how you can see a lot of things blowing up in a movie and never having to think about the waste, but the evaporation of three guitars and a set of clocks somehow feels a disgrace.

0.31



Paramore all seem very nice, and nice people are not nest bugs, so it is safe to assume that they have all solved this afterwards.

0.37



“The most feathers caught in 30 seconds” does not really mean anything. Guinness would not make such a record so vague. The Guinness version would be as follows: “most goose feathers shot from a standard sized trebuchet and caught in a 30-second period with the non-dominant hand covered with a velvet glove.”

0.41



She just has a dance here and does not participate.

0.47



Ain’t It Fun came from the experiences of York and Williams after they moved to LA and had to take care of themselves in ways they didn’t need before. Williams words are focused on … Hayley Williams. She told Entertainment Weekly: “That number is actually for me. It is very sarcastic if there is anything. I needed a bit of a kick in my rear. […] I thought I was a nagging baby because I was away from my family. I had to hear those words. No one else said that to me, so I had to tell myself. “Elsewhere she described the song as” a letter to myself just to stop crying “.



0.49



Bass player Jeremy Davis, conveniently mentioned there, left the band in 2015 and later got involved in a legal battle with the band about royalties and writing credits.

1.02



This was not the original concept for the Ain’t It Fun video. A shoot was planned with director Jonathan “Jodeb” Desbiens, and it went as far as the band on the set, but creative differences led to it being canceled. New director Sophia Peer came up with the record-breaking idea and initially had a long list of 30 records, which had to be scaled back for the one-day shoot. This record, of literally breaking records, which of course is A Sort Of Real World Pun, was the band’s idea.

1.14



58 records broken between three people in a minute means that they each needed about three seconds to break. I don’t think that’s great. These records are all examined in more detail on the RecordSetter site, and people who think they can beat Paramore are invited to do this and upload their attempts. They all seem pretty beatable, but maybe that’s the idea …



1.37



Wait a minute – there is a singer, a bass player and a guitar player. What about a drummer? Zac Farro was the drummer for Paramore from its founding in 2004 to 2010, when he and his brother, guitarist Josh Farro, left under less than ideal conditions. There was some bad blood, some abusive words, and it was all a bit unpleasant and looked like the tape might be over, but they went on. Taylor York can also play drums, various live drummers played during the tour and Ilan Rubin, best known for his work with Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves, tumbled on this album. Zac Farro returned to Paramore in 2017.

1.41



Again, “fastest time to go through 10 banners”? In order to make a good recording, must the material from which the banners are made and the distance at which they are placed certainly be specified?

1.54



Hayley Williams, cartwheeling here in boots, is often mistaken for the fact that he is Paramore. Due to many line-up shifts behind her and visually protruding, Paramore is often placed in the strange position to insist that they are in fact a band. This week, however, Williams unveiled the video for her debut single as a solo artist, Simmer, a mini-horror film in which she is essentially haunted by physical manifestations of her inner demons while wearing nothing. Her debut solo album Petals For Armor is released in May, co-produced by her Paramore friend Taylor York.

1.55



Turns out Franklin, Tennessee is pretty nice in December. Cartwheeling in Britain at that time of year requires much more than a sports bra. You would catch your damn death.

1.58



A jacket is much more logical. After all, it’s winter.

2.11



Very good blindfolds there, giving rise to a charming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles atmosphere.

2.16



That is a true gospel choir that you can hear there, not something that is common in these deep dives. However, as Williams told Hello Giggles: ‘I love gospel music so much. I grew up in Mississippi and was in and out of many churches. ”

2.18



That is an extremely good jumper, Hayley. Kudos. Here is a clip behind the scenes of making this video that contains virtually no information.

2.23



“The fastest time to run backwards with hugs while being blindfolded for 30 meters” comes in terms of specificity, but the number of animals should probably be part of it.

2.24



And of course it shouldn’t count if you drop the animals.

2.33



They really came, but “the fastest time to unpack a mummy” contains so little specific information that it is essentially meaningless.

2.50



It would be quite funny if this was followed by “highest fine paid by a band for driving offenses committed while recording a video clip”. Nobody is holding the wheel. Damn it, Paramore.

2.52



This song was a mahooooooossieve hit, which sold more than two million copies and won the GRAMMY for Best Rock Song. That makes it all the more impressive that it was eroded. Williams said to Rolling Stone: “Ain’t It Fun was like a vomit; it just came out, and now everyone is singing it, it’s on the radio, it’s really cool.” Although they didn’t necessarily expect it to be so successful would be if it was, they certainly have a feeling about it – Williams preceded a performance in December 2013 with “You will hear this a lot on the radio – get used to it!”

3.37



IS IT HARD? IS THE? IS THE? IS THE?

