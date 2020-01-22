District officials are preparing for Telangana poll

advertisement

Arrangements were made for polling councils in Wednesday to 11 municipalities in the former Adilabad district. The largest number of municipalities, six to be precise, are in Mancherial, while there are three in Nirmal and one in the Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts.

Of the six in the Mancherial district, the municipalities of Chennur, Kyathanpalli, Naspur and Luxettipet are new, just like the municipality of Khanapur in the Nirmal district. Voters in these areas will vote for the first time in an election of an urban local body (ULB).

A total of 2.49.175 voters in Mancherial will exercise their franchise in these municipalities. The cumulative number of polling stations is 378, while 2,862 polling stations hold the elections.

In Adilabad ULB, the oldest of the party, nearly 1.28 lakh voters will exercise their franchise at 183 polling stations. Similarly, in the Mancherial Nirmal district, Bhainsa and Khanapur, more than 1.47 lakh voters will vote for the 217 polling stations.

950 candidates

More than 950 candidates are competing for the 200 departments in nine urban local bodies in the former Warangal district.

In the municipality of Bhupalpally, a total of 30 departments, except one that was unanimous for ruling TRS, would go to the polls. The congress and TRS are the main rivals.

In the municipality of Parkal, the ruling party unanimously closed 11 departments out of a total of 22 departments. In Mahabubabad, where the left parties, Congress and BJP are fighting, 30 sections would go to the polls, except one that went for TRS. In the municipality of Donarkal there was unanimity and 14 departments would see elections. In Maripeda there was one unanimous decision and 14 departments went to the polls, while two in the municipality of Thorrur were unanimous and the competition was for 13 departments.

At the municipality of Narasampet, all 24 departments would go to the polls. In the municipality of Jangaon a polling station would be held for all 30 departments. At Wardhannapet, 12 departments went to the polls. Arrangements were made in the former Medak district. In Sangareddy, seven municipalities – Sangareddy, Sadashivapet, Andol-Jogipet, Narayanakhed, Tellapur, Bollaram and Ameenpur – would go to the polls. The police are targeting the municipalities of Sangareddy, Sadashivapet and Bollaram because of the prevailing political circumstances. The battle is mainly between Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the congress.

In the Medak district there are four municipalities – Medak, Narsapur, Toopran and Ramayampet – that go to the polls. Of the 150 polling stations, 51 are oversensitive and extra police services are deployed.

In the Siddipet district, four municipalities – Husnabad, Cheriayal, Dubbak and Gajwel-Pragnapur – would see elections. There are a total of 72 departments from which three departments received unanimous elections. Meanwhile, municipal administrator T.K. Sridevi and collector M. Hanumantha Rao attended the Tara Degree college and examined the arrangements.

No cell phones

The election authorities of the Karimnagar district strictly prohibited the carrying of a mobile phone, matchbox and lighter etc. to the polling stations.

The police imposed section 144 at all polling stations and did not allow party activists or voters to be brought together for polling stations. They warned the parties of seizure of vehicles if they used them to transport voters to polling stations.

Elections were to be held in the municipalities of Kothapalli, Choppadandi, Jammikunta and Huzurabad in the Karimnagar district.

Collector K Shashanka and police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy visited the distribution centers and inspected the arrangements in the safe for the storage of ballot boxes.

