District 2020 launched Scale2Dubai, a global entrepreneurship program that enables startups and small businesses to expand internationally by becoming part of their innovation ecosystem.

Starting with Expo 2020 Dubai, the next world exhibition (October 20 to April 10, 2021), District 2020 will be a mixed community and innovation ecosystem that will contribute to the growth of Dubai’s innovation economy. District 2020’s Scale2Dubai program is aimed at companies around the world. It builds on the platform of the Expo 2020 and continues the vision of the mega-event to gather global minds while promoting diversity, innovation and knowledge exchange in order to create lasting benefits for companies.

The program enables start-ups and global innovators to grow their businesses in Dubai by benefiting from the partnerships resulting from their country’s participation in the first World Fair in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Successful applicants for Scale2Dubai benefit from a smooth landing in Dubai in District 2020 because they receive the necessary support for scaling, customization and establishment in the UAE. Benefits include two years of free work space, visa and business support, and more. They are also supported by District 2020’s unrivaled physical and digital infrastructure, ideal strategic geographic location and a unique work and living environment.

The Scale2Dubai program builds on Expo 2020 and District 2020’s vision of enabling innovation and industry growth by providing these small businesses and startups with the tools and environment they need to break new ground and to be successful. District 2020 aims to create an innovation-driven ecosystem by bringing large and small companies from different industries and around the world together to work together and achieve competitive advantages.

In line with this ambition, Scale2Dubai focuses on attracting early growth companies operating in industries critical to Dubai’s future and innovation economy, as well as those involved in transforming technologies for the purpose of District 2020 are central. The startups and global innovators sought for Scale2Dubai will help diversify the UAE economy, create a generation of jobs, stimulate innovation, and serve as a platform that attracts talent – all key components of District 2020’s innovative environment ,

The ecosystem will consist of a diverse mix of tenants that will attract companies in key growth industries such as logistics and transportation, travel and tourism, construction and real estate, and education. District 2020 will also focus on getting companies excited about the disruptive technologies of artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data and the Internet of Things.

Over 80 percent of Expo 2020’s built environment will be used for District 2020, which has been carefully planned to maximize the use of the Expo site in the future. District 2020 creates a business environment that directly promotes progress in key growth industries and supports sustainable economic development.

Marjan Faraidooni, head pavilion and exhibition officer for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The introduction of Scale2Dubai is an important milestone on our way to creating a truly global, future-proof, innovation-driven community. Startups and small businesses are an integral part of Any Real Innovation ecosystem, as it helps promote competition with more established companies while attracting venture capital into society, so organizations in their early stages of growth often bring new ideas and approaches that have a huge impact on the industry for the better to change Exactly what we want to bring to District 2020, and in return Scale2Dubai offers ambitious companies a platform to open up new international markets. “

The program will facilitate access to platforms such as accelerators and incubators, mentor networks, and investors and experts in the business area of ​​District 2020. Small businesses benefit from the direct connection to Fortune 500 companies, international organizations and influential partners who help them innovate and drive their business and industry. The ultimate goal of the program is to gradually grow the selected small businesses and integrate them into District 2020 business, the UAE and the regional market.

Tala Al Ansari, director of Scale2Dubai, District 2020, said: “The Scale2Dubai program is an incredible opportunity for international startups and small businesses looking to grow. We recognize the challenges that entrepreneurs face in scaling and we have a program Develops to help you grow your business in Dubai If you are a start-up or small business that focuses on District 2020’s key industries and enables technology, we invite you to be part of our community and the power of To connect with our innovation ecosystem. “

