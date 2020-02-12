ANAHEIM, California. – The time has come again: The cost of visiting the happiest place in the world has just risen.

According to a new plan, day tickets for Disneyland will be offered in five different levels, depending on the expected demand from the park that day. On the busiest days, a one-day Park Hopper Pass is sold for $ 209 – a new all-time high.

There are cheaper options for single parking tickets and days when less crowding is expected. A ticket for a visit to Disneyland or the neighboring California Adventure Park costs between USD 104 (e.g. on a slower weekday in March) and USD 154 (most Saturdays and Sundays).

“A ticket is valid for one-day entry on any date at the level you choose or on any date at a lower level,” Disneyland said on its website.

For example, you can use a Tier 5 ticket for one of the lower levels, but a Tier 1 ticket does not allow entry on a Tier 2 day.

Annual passes are also more expensive. The Signature Plus card costs almost $ 1,500 a year.

Note to Southern California residents: You can still buy discounted three-day tickets that are valid until May 21.

An analysis by the Los Angeles Times in 2017 showed that higher prices don’t necessarily reduce waiting times for trips and other attractions. Despite this finding, the number of visitors to the resort is growing steadily, according to the newspaper.

Buy tickets and see detailed pricing information on the park’s website.

