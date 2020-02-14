Right now

Update 8:22 p.m. ET: Disney + has now taken a first look at Emilio Estevez on the ice for his upcoming sequel, The Mighty Ducks. The streaming service not only provided a new photo of Estevez as trainer Gordon Bombay in his hockey gear, but also gave a first glimpse of the brand new team he will oversee for the 10-part sequel to the hit. ’90s film series. We can already feel the “quacks, quacks, quacks” calls.

NO. TAKE A REST. E #EmilioEstevez is back as Gordon Bombay! Check out this photo from the production of The Mighty Ducks, an original series that will be available soon at #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SSVEDUuO4w

– Disney + (@disneyplus), February 13, 2020

Before 3 p.m. ET: The ducks have officially got their trainer back. Emilio Estevez will return a trainer Gordon Bombay to the hockey rink for the new series The Mighty Ducks on Disney +, TV Guide has confirmed.

In a statement, Estevez said of the news: “Once a duck, always a duck! And after 25 years, I’m happy to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bomba’s jacket, and return to play the icon for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. I’m also pleased to be able to return to my old home with my friends from Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, and join them on their exciting new platform, Disney +. “

The Mighty Ducks is expected to run 10 episodes and is based on the popular films of the same name from the 90s. It will play in what is now Minnesota at a time when the title hockey team is a powerhouse rather than the struggling gang of outsiders it started when they perfected the V formation.

“Emilio has always been open to revisiting the character because he loves the character and we loved working together 30 years ago if you can believe it – 29 years ago,” said Steve Brill, author of Mighty Ducks, to the Podcast “The Quack Attack”, which first spread the news from his casting earlier this week. “So it was really about figuring out how to do a show that honors the character but updates it, and basically gets where it is today and what has happened to it in the past 25 years. We filled in all I won’t reveal much of his gaps in his background story or what happened to him, but let’s just say he’s had a hard time since Ducks 3. He went up, he went down, just like life – you have heights and Lows. And if we find him at the start of our show, he’s more up and down. But he’s Gordon Bombay, so we’ll see what happens. “

The mighty ducks Photo: Walt Disney Co./Everett Collection

Estevez is accompanied by Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham, whose casting has already been announced. She will play Alex, the mother of a 12 year old boy named Evan (Brady Noon from Good Boys) who was cut by the ducks. She’ll try to put together her own rag tag team, much like Gordon did when the ducks started croaking. According to the official description of the show, with the help of Coach Bombay, Alex and Evan will “challenge the winning culture of competitive youth sports” and learn to love the game again and again.

Steve Brill, the original creator, author, and executive producer of the Mighty Ducks film trilogy, will act as executive producer of the new series that he created with show runners Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will produce executive productions and Griffiths will direct. Estevez and Graham, who are currently featured on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, will also act as co-executive producers.

The production of the series starts this month in Vancouver.

The Mighty Ducks will premiere on Disney + later in 2020. For more information, see the streaming service.

Emilio Estevez Photo: Taylor Hill, Getty Images

