Believing that there were concerns in December that subscribers would leave in droves after The Mandalorian finale is now quite amusing, as Disney + has been doing well with around 30 million subscribers since it started in November. According to Screenrant’s Josh Plainse, the streaming service gained around 10 million subscribers on the first day of launch, meaning that the over 20 million subscribers it can now boast of have easily been added as a service in recent months its menu expands and offers more related to favorite films and older shows, documentaries and other functions that people want to see. At this point, it’s a real competitor to Netflix, as their own numbers are currently in the low range of over 60 million, which means that Disney + could potentially catch up significantly as soon as their signature shows show up and the number of new ones pops up that they offer could be the deciding factor in whether they match or even dethrone Netflix as the king of streaming networks. It’s ambitious to say the least, but it’s still a thought that could possibly occur if things keep looking for Disney + and the steady growth they’re hoping for is going on. At some point, Netflix may be overhauled and there may be a significant shift in power to streaming services.

It’s not hard to imagine that Disney has been a rolling powerhouse for many years since it started taking over one company at a time. The acquisition of Lucasfilm and the emergence of the MCU were two key factors in Mouse House’s success, and Fox is another blessing for Disney, though it’s a little problematic given the different directions in which its properties go to be able to use. In a way, though, it almost sounds like they’re analyzing Fox content and preventing some of the features from having anything to do with their more family-friendly stories. It’s hard to think of how stories like Deadpool and Aliens might go about with Mickey and the rest of the characters, but honestly, Disney has adopted Star Wars, violence, and everything, although it’s true that Star Wars doesn’t tend to do that Bloodbath and the swearing that some of Fox’s films have experienced over the years. Seeing Deadpool on the MCU would be great, but at this point Disney doesn’t feel like rolling the dice and taking this chance just because they still want the MCU to be a family-friendly production that won’t work too wild, but it will still increase a little, as the next phase is already beginning to act as if it could raise the ante a little and create scenarios that are a little more intense than the previous phases. Vox’s Emily Todd VanDerWerff has a few things to say on the subject.

Regarding the streaming service, however, you shouldn’t bother looking for really violent or troubling titles as Disney + will continue the slight hypocrisy as The Mandalorian has paved the way for shows and films that are a little violent , but not the ingenious and language-intensive films that are currently known as some of the characteristics of Mouse House. Disney + is likely to remain a very tame service as it doesn’t show much more than the intense situations people have gotten used to over the years, which means we won’t see anything other than Tony Stark from Thanos and Tony Thoroughly put through its paces Thor decapitated the crazy titan in Endgame after chopping off his arm. If you say it out loud, a person wonders who in the Disney world thinks he’s pretending. The violence associated with Fox’s properties is certainly much more intense, but when the term “family-friendly” is used for films and shows that represent the type of violence that some people are constantly scolding, unless DISNEY is stamped in the film or on the show it’s really funny. Jenny Deprado from Prezi might agree with this feeling. All in all, the violence shown in Disney is largely animated, and while parents may be able to explain that it’s gone, it’s definitely on a different level than anything else that Disney has.

That being said, it’s easy to believe that Disney would have to make a massive misstep to see a significant drop in their numbers. Therefore, it is likely that we will see them continue to rise over the course of the year. If not, it is likely that they made the misstep just mentioned, or they got a little too far too quickly and ignored something. It will take a while to get there.