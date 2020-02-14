ANAHEIM, California (CNN) – The self-described “happiest place on earth” is becoming increasingly happy for animals and for those who are increasingly eliminating these animals from their diet.

After a major surge last fall, WaltDisney World’s resort development department in Florida identified more than 400 new and proven plant-based options on the menus of all food locations, including park restaurants, food trucks, and hotel properties. That’s 580 locations in Disney World alone. Similar efforts are being made at Disneyland Park and Resort in Anaheim, California.

Just don’t call these options “vegan” without meat, dairy, and honey.

“Most research shows that the word” vegan “appeals to vegans, but the trend is much broader,” said Cheryl Dolven, food and beverage health and wellness manager at Walt Disney World Resort Development, Optimization and Standardization.

“Plant-based is much more appealing,” added Dolven.

“I understand,” vegan “sounds strange,” I said to Dolven, who politely did not contradict.

“Plant-based” can be more loosely defined as vegan, says CNN Health employee and nutritionist Lisa Drayer. But Disney defines its “vegetable” options, according to its website, as “made without animal meal, dairy, eggs, and honey,” which is the generally accepted definition of vegan.

Whatever you want to call it, it’s a smart move to take advantage of a trend that’s already affecting the restaurant and hospitality industry across the country. According to the Dining Alliance, an American industrial group, sales of alternative meat products in restaurants increased by 268% last year.

Disney also heard directly from its own visitors, who noted dietary restrictions in their reservations, bought more meat-free options, and provided feedback in guest surveys asking about vegan options. It all became a growing chorus that urged the resorts to take on a growing vegetarian and vegan appetite.

The company is also trying to appeal to younger guests, the future of Disney, as well as its own performers who stick to plant-based diets, added Dolven.

The proof is in the tasting

It’s one thing to offer more hummus and carrot sticks. It’s another way to invest in alternatives and develop innovations that appeal to the different interests of vegans and may still taste of meat, chocolate, pastries, and ice cream.

Disney chose the latter. The in-house Flavor Lab, a research and development facility for creating and testing new menu items, commissioned the chefs to train themselves. They went on trips to vegan (sorry, vegetable) restaurants in New York and Philadelphia. They started looking for mayonnaise, butter, yogurt, cheese and eggs and developing replacements.

Generally, “cooks aren’t that trained,” said Gary Jones, a culinary nutrition specialist at Walt Disney World. “Many of us are going back and re-learning how to get the best taste from herbal choices.”

Jones then led me through a selection of this research and development work.

The most impressive offer was the seafood platter on the menu of the Toledo restaurant at Coronado Springs Resort. The creations mimicked a mouthfeel – taste, texture, and other sensations – that I had longed for in the more than 25 years I was a vegetarian.

The “scallop” based on scallops was tender and buttery. The breaded mushrooms “Calamari” were tangy and chewy. But it was the heart of the palm-based “crab cake” that moved personally.

I was born and raised in Maryland and seasoned in Old Bay. I’ve never found a fake crab that wasn’t a fish. And the Toledo crab cake was exactly what I dreamed of for a long time not to be seafood. The taste is reminiscent of childhood memories.

All Disney World parks and hotel restaurants will feature new menus with a green leaf next to vegetable products in the fall. And while the company’s website includes a new page of plant-based meal options, Disney vegan fans have created their own guides with a lot more detail and reviews.

And when it comes to Disney’s herbal options, one size doesn’t fit everyone. Most new options are unique to a location’s theme and kitchen type.

The rustic-looking PizzeRizzo at Hollywood Studios serves a thick and juicy-spicy Italian sausage submarine at the same cost as the meatball submarine. The African-themed Mara restaurant at Animal Kingdom Lodge offers a Marrakech falafel platter with soy yogurt. For example, Epcot’s Rose & Crown Dining Room offers a vegan version of the traditional British breakfast with banger and porridge on request. Hollywood Studios’ chic brown derby serves a popular vegan chocolate coconut cake for the same price as the espresso cheesecake and chocolate mousse cake.

And they ate happily until the end of their days

I tried other options in the Orlando parks and discovered a not so hidden world of vegan, um, plant based cuisine.

In Galaxy’s Edge, Star Wars Land, I worshiped the Felucian Garden Spread with spicy plant-based “kefta” meatballs and hummus and tomato-cucumber relish with flatbread, served in a pan and real metal cutlery. The kefta was meaty, tough and filling, the hummus thick with herbs. Jones said it was one of the best sellers among the outstanding deals at the exuberant Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo. Felucia is a jungle planet that appears briefly in “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”.

At the other end of the culinary spectrum, the ABC Commissary at the Hollywood Studios in Orlando served a thick and delicious vegan California burger with sauteed peppers, vegan mayo ketchup and a siracha mustard, served with a side dish of perfectly crispy french fries. It was $ 2 more than their traditional cheeseburger. I didn’t see any vegan dessert options and asked the woman if she would take any. She looked confused and politely replied, “No, I don’t think so,” which the Disney PR department later confirmed.

And I made a hearty Southwest Bowl dinner at the Fairfax Fare booth at Hollywood Studios. The bowl is a well-made mix of chilli, corn and vegan cheese, topped with dairy-free dressing and crispy tortilla chips. It costs the same as their comparable bowl of chicken.

I also found that some locations don’t live up to the claim that all food locations have plant-free options. The Dockside Diner near the Fairfax tariff had no vegetable options on its menu of hot dogs and nachos.

But Disney is getting there. Disneyland will get its big vegetable boost this spring. And real estate in Europe and Asia have many vegetable options, but currently have no plans to revise their menus (visitor demand could influence this decision).

Given the planners’ careful consideration of sales, it is clear that the more Disney guests choose vegetarian and vegetable options, the more options they can expect. After all, this is a hotel brand known for its innovation and constant reinvention, which also extends to its selection of restaurants.

“It was great to see the reception we saw from guests,” said Jones about the new herbal options. “You order more than we thought and influence other guests. And our cooks are much more inspired and excited about it. “

How should vegetarian and vegan guests.

Editor’s Note: David Allan, Feature Editor at CNN, has been a vegetarian for more than 25 years and a Star Wars fan for 40 years. It is the first time that these two priorities overlap. The views expressed here about Disney’s herbal options are his own.

