Disney meets Down syndrome in cute photo campaign

Nicole Perkins, a photographer from Birmingham, England, has started a new project. After getting to know many children with Down’s syndrome – she works at a school for handicapped children – she set up the “Down with Disney” campaign to share her vision of this disability, to immortalize children who are carriers of a extra chromoson as Disney cartoon characters through her lens.

Celebrating Down syndrome

The goal of Perkins is to celebrate the beauty of children with Down syndrome and to spread awareness.

“The abortion rate in the UK for families who discover that their baby would have Down syndrome is that 90% go for a termination. I find these statistics heartbreaking, “she told The Mighty. “I hope my campaigns show people that there is so much more for people with Down’s syndrome than what you read on the internet or are told in hospitals. They are the best people you could ever meet, and the world is a much better place with people with Down’s syndrome. “

Twelve Disney characters, including Peter Pan, the Little Mermaid, Cinderella and Mowgli, are depicted with a special twist and you will probably never have been so touched by Snow White and Buzz Lightyear. Over the course of a few weeks, Perkins placed her images on her Facebook and Instagram pages, collecting many encouraging words from around the world and up to 40,000 shares for a single publication. The faces of the children – sometimes naughty, sometimes bewildered, but always charming – have become viral on social networks. It is a great initiative.

