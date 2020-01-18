Disney loses the name Fox with renamed 20th century studios and searchlights

advertisement

After Disney and Fox merged last year, Disney plans to remove the Fox name from all studios. This will practically mark the end of an era for one of the most famous studios in Hollywood history, which was originally founded in 1935 when Twentieth Century Pictures and Fox Film Corporation merged into the 20th Century Fox. Now it’s just becoming 20th Century Studios as part of the larger Disney realm.

According to a new report, Disney will remove the Fox name from the various media assets it acquired as part of the merger that entered into force in March last year. The biggest of these changes affects the 20th Century Fox film studio. Cinema-goers have known the name and logo for decades, as the studio is behind hits like Die Hard, Alien, Star Wars: A New Hope and Titanic. The other big change will be Fox Searchlight, the Arthouse Shingle that has produced unforgettable titles like The Shape of Water, Little Miss Sunshine and (500) Days of Summer, to name a few. It just becomes Searchlight Pictures. The hint is that Disney keeps the logos we know as intact as possible, only with the new names.

This is a step that makes sense because Disney wants to keep its brand. However, this symbolically kills one of Hollywood’s largest studios, which actually and more clearly means that Disney has killed some of its toughest competitors in the industry. Disney paid $ 71.3 billion to purchase Fox Media assets, which gave it control of a number of key franchises, including X-Men, Fantastic Four, Planet of the Apes, and many others. It also brought them a lot in the streaming game as they have more content for mine and Fox’s stake in Hulu.

An open question is what will happen to 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television studios. There is still no word on what the new names for these assets will be or whether they will change at all. Please note that these changes have already taken effect as Searchlight employees have been assigned new addresses and Fox.com has been replaced by searchlightpictures.com. It even started in advertising, as the poster for the film Downhill “Searchlight Pictures presents” says.

Fox not only wants to keep the brand consistent, but is also a synonym for the Murdoch family. Fox has not completely disappeared from the merger. Fox News and other non-purchase assets are operated separately from Disney. The report suggests that Disney wants to distance itself from Rupert Murdoch and its synonymous connection with the Fox name, given that Disney is historically a family business and the Murdochs have weathered several public scandals over the years. This message comes to us via Variety.

