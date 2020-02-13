Thu, 2020-02-13 12:27

DUBAI: Disney is developing a sequel to its 2019 live action live film “Aladdin”, in which Egyptian-Canadian star Mena Massoud is expected to appear again as Agrabah Prince.

According to Variety, producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich hope to bring back stars Will Smith and Naomi Scott, who repeat their roles as ghost and princess Jasmine. Guy Riche is expected to direct again and Ryan Halprin will be the executive producer.

Disney had an author room in the summer to generate ideas for a follow-up.

It is not known what the plot of the next episode will look like, but at some point the studio and the producers have looked at other stories from “Arabian Nights”, the collection of folk tales from the Middle East, the Hollywood reporter said.

Based on Disney’s 1992 film “Aladdin”, he celebrated his world premiere on Broadway in 2014 and quickly established himself as a favorite with the public.

Last year’s sequel crossed over $ 1 billion at the global box office.

