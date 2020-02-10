Five seasons are long enough to develop a serious fondness for the Mandalorian and tell his whole story, right? So far, it has only taken a season for many people to be beaten by the bounty hunter with a helmet and even less time to be all over Baby Yoda with praise and affection. Enthusiasm has declined a bit lately, but don’t make a mistake assuming the fad has been over since October. It will be pretty obvious that people have narrowed their time to see what the next season will bring. When David Got revealed from We Got This Covered, there is one thing we can almost rely on and that is the fact that five seasons will take place as WGTC are pretty sure about their sources. This is definitely enough time to see a few important things and bring back a few characters that have something to do with the Mando. There is also enough time to get the main character involved in some pretty hot brawls and make sure people know why the Mandalorians and the Jedi don’t get along as well since the gunsmith has instructed Mando to bring Baby Yoda to them for training. In a way, this is a kind of help for the Mandalorians for the lifelong enemy, even though the weapons master said, “This is the way.”

What is really exciting is what will come as there is a good chance we will see Mandalorians against Jedi, and unfortunately Mando could actually get the finishing touches as you have seen that it doesn’t matter how good it is He’s not infallible when it comes to combat, and when it comes to adding Jedi to the mix, it’s very likely to be outdone very quickly. Even the great Jango Fett, who teamed up with Darth Vader in a legendary comic book, has been unable to maintain his position since the force and amount of combat training that the most disciplined Force users in the Star Wars series have even surpassed toughest Mandalorians. In fact, the only thing that really prevents the Jedi from taking apart the Mandalorians is a type of metal called cortosis that short-circuits a lightsaber. However, this is also part of the Legends canon and may not be selected to give Mando an edge. The best thing about meeting the Jedi is that it will be exciting and very interesting to integrate them into the story because the Mandalorians don’t trust them at all. Some people may wonder why this is, if only because they haven’t read the related comics. So I want to shed some light on this.

In short, the Mandalorian Jedi War was the main reason why these two factions couldn’t play well. Because the Mandalorians are among the only warrior races that have ever caused so much trouble to the Jedi, they have been respected as enemies, but have still been hunted down. Because they were firmly opposed to the Old Republic, a unit that the Jedi were obliged to protect, they were considered enemies and were continually fought. The difference between every other army and the Mandalorians, however, was that they built weapons to hunt and kill Jedi after they understood what they could do. While the warriors did not understand exactly what the force looked like or how the Jedi used it, they knew how to fight and knew exactly how to defeat every enemy. Aside from the Sith, the Mandalorians eventually became one of the worst enemies the Jedi ever had, especially since they won as much as they initially lost. But when the final outcome of the battle fell in favor of the Jedi and their Mandalore homeworld was destroyed, the wild warrior nation had to disperse and find another place in the galaxy, and from then on they had a serious grudge against the Jedi.

That is why there is such contempt between the Mandalorian and the Jedi, and there are many reasons to believe that this will be part of the series, although it is difficult to say whether it will be revealed in season 2 comes as it is likely Jon Favreau will come up with a few other arches that he might want to explore. Still, it’s nice to think that this show will go on for a while.