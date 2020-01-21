Disney brings the hammer to Etsy's fan-made baby Yoda Merch

advertisement

Disney and Lucasfilm wanted to keep Baby Yoda, also called “The Child”, secret from the fans The Mandalorian debuted on Disney + last year. This strategy paid off because the character became an instant sensation. Due to the secrecy, practically no baby Yoda goods were available in the early days of the show, and it is still coming slowly. So fans had to go somewhere else, for example to buy unofficial goods on Etsy. However, Disney is now taking action against those who sell unlicensed items based on the beloved alien.

According to a new report, Disney has notified several Etsy shopkeepers selling baby Yoda items, such as YourStuffedMemories, which sell handmade plush dolls, and HedgeCrafts, which sold a dice bag with the character’s character. The studio has requested that Etsy remove listings related to bootleg items The Mandalorian, The entries have been removed from these and other sellers. Given the popularity of the show and Baby Yoda, this has affected sales of these stores.

advertisement

Some of the sellers got creative and removed any mention of Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian or The Child, so as not to get Disney’s attention. However, according to the report, visitors to these Etsy shops have declined because these keywords no longer contribute to customer acquisition. Interestingly, Disney doesn’t seem to want to target everyone who sells unofficial goods. A quick search on Baby Yoda or on Etsy The Mandalorian reveals tons of stores that still sell such items. The reasons why certain stores have been targeted and others are not are unclear.

RELATED: The Mandalorian becomes a real spaghetti western in Star Wars fan-made trailers

This is a complicated situation. Disney, as the copyright owner of Star Wars, has the right to prevent people from selling products that are not resolved by them. However, there are still a few Baby Yoda items on the market right now, and some of the shirts and mugs available are a little overwhelming. Hasbro has toys and Baby Yoda Build-A-Bear was recently announced. The store will soon have a licensed plush based on the character of this year. For those who want something in their hands now, it is a sensible option to turn to places like Etsy.

It had previously become known that Disney might have sacrificed millions of dollars in earnings by not having Baby Yoda items on the shelves in time for Christmas. They played the long game. The big revelation eventually paid off, little by little The Mandalorian Season 2 rolls around, we will surely be bad with merchandise. However, since there were no official goods, some people saw an opportunity and seized it. Unfortunately, it is ultimately the intellectual property of Disney and Lucasfilm, and however sad it may be that a huge company goes down on small business owners, the law is on the side of the company here. This message was first reported by The Verge.

Topics: Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian, Star Wars, Disney Plus, Streaming

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.

advertisement