Disney appears to be making progress with National Treasure 3

They will, they will not, they will, they will not, maybe they will, but we are not entirely sure because no one says yes or no to the project, but they will be happy to say that they want it to go forward goes. Is anyone still tired after dancing to explain the status of National Treasure 3? And does anyone wonder what the story will be about at this time, since the first two films have raised the bar quite a bit in terms of what Benjamin Gates and Riley Poole had to go through to achieve their goals? Remember, they had to steal the Declaration of Independence, they had to dodge a group of thugs who wanted to steal the same document, they found a forgotten treasury that could have been discovered and canceled the government debt a dozen times. Then they went in search of the legendary city of gold that had been hidden by Borglum’s mountain. Rushmore, while at the same time trying to save the Gates family’s good name and prove that they weren’t with the people who murdered President Lincoln, but it’s fair to say that many people are more concerned with the Gates -Family would focus on City of Gold as the murder at some point. But now it sounds like they’re trying to put the long-awaited third film back in the drawer, and it’s still a wonder why and what it could possibly be about. Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb has more to say on the subject.

Granted, there is enough history in the United States that can be linked to origins from around the world that could make it possible to produce something else that could be seen as groundbreaking and possibly very interesting, but at the same time you have to think that it has been one since we saw Nic Cage in this role and it could be that things with the script and possibly the characters have changed a lot over the years. Would the original cast want to come back at all? Would you be able to produce another film that people would look forward to? These are questions that need to be considered, but when you hear that Disney wants to have ‘original’ content on Disney + so people don’t leave the network, it’s kind of weird to hear they think about Another idea to dig out is that it spent so much time on the backburner. For a while, it was thought that National Treasure would remain in developing hell for a while, possibly indefinitely, since it didn’t seem to be a major problem for the mousehouse at that time. However, since their streaming network needs material and the company is on the lookout for new ideas and films, it sounds like National Treasure is an idea that they would at least want to look at and think about since the first two films were made , Seriously though, this time something has to be done about the formula, since all the villain who uses Benjamin Gates for his own purposes has been done twice and it’s time to move on to an act in which Gates is not used as a pawn to to find something he may not have been looking for. Of course, because of his love of history and research, it is possible that he found out such things at some point, but under different circumstances. HypeBeast’s Torsten Ingvaldsen has developed his own opinion of the film.

The positive thing about National Treasure is that people were likely to learn about the United States and its history. Unfortunately, you’ll likely find that it’s a bit drier and boring than the movie suggests, as there isn’t necessarily a treasure among a number of tombs that have remained undiscovered for so long, and even if they were there, it was likely that the government wouldn’t let it if they could avoid it? Then there is the idea that a national monument was erected to hide a legendary city made of gold. The story, of course, is that it was created as a tourist attraction, which one can believe or not, since it is likely that after the release of the second film, enough people have searched the Black Hills just to say that they are in the same film were area. But whether you like it or not, America’s history is still kind of boring unless you enjoy the story on a different level, but the likelihood of finding past artifacts and a possible treasure is highly unlikely.

At the moment it sounds like the film is going to be shot at some point, but the details are sparse and there is no way of telling when it would start production or be released.

