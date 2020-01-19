Dismal Swamp Canal is closed for traffic for approximately 90 days

advertisement

The Dismal Swamp Canal on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway between North Carolina and Virginia will be closed for traffic for approximately 90 days, according to the Associated Press.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports that the locks in South Mills and in Deep Creek in Virginia temporarily stopped the activities while the work was being completed.

The Army Corps of Engineers says that channel ports are removed and repaired every 15 to 20 years. The gates of South Mills were last rehabilitated in 2002.

The estimated costs of the rehabilitation project are $ 525,000.

The work is expected to be completed at the end of March.

