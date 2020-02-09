Where is going Tom brady play in 2020?
Embed from Getty Images
– Publicity –
I bet he will sign an agreement and eventually retire with the New England Patriots but until this agreement is signed, it is a guarantee that there will be a lot of speculation about where it will end.
One possibility that hasn’t really been discussed is Dallas Cowboys.
– Publicity –
Until now.
According to the former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, “Important people” discussed the idea of franchise and the Cowboys business Dak Prescott and signature Tom brady.
. @ DaleEArnold asked @ MichaelIrvin88 about the idea of franchising and trading the Cowboys Dak Prescott and the signing of Tom Brady.
Irvin said he and some “important people” discussed this premise in the Super Bowl. “I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and I put it down …” pic.twitter.com/l9uc4LFllm
– Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) February 7, 2020
Like I said, I expect Brady to end his career with the Patriots, but it’s certainly fun to bypass those possibilities.
– Publicity –