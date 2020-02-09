Where is going Tom brady play in 2020?

Embed from Getty Images

– Publicity –

I bet he will sign an agreement and eventually retire with the New England Patriots but until this agreement is signed, it is a guarantee that there will be a lot of speculation about where it will end.

One possibility that hasn’t really been discussed is Dallas Cowboys.

– Publicity –

Until now.

According to the former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, “Important people” discussed the idea of ​​franchise and the Cowboys business Dak Prescott and signature Tom brady.

. @ DaleEArnold asked @ MichaelIrvin88 about the idea of ​​franchising and trading the Cowboys Dak Prescott and the signing of Tom Brady.

Irvin said he and some “important people” discussed this premise in the Super Bowl. “I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and I put it down …” pic.twitter.com/l9uc4LFllm

– Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) February 7, 2020

Like I said, I expect Brady to end his career with the Patriots, but it’s certainly fun to bypass those possibilities.

– Publicity –