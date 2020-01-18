advertisement

Maire Rose Connor

Discover the influence of Dub Reggae on the capital this year at the Museum of London

Channel One sound system, Carnival in Notting Hill 2019. Image © Eddie Otchere

It was born in Jamaica, spread among Hackney, Lambeth, Lewisham and – of course – Notting Hill Carnival and influenced artists like The Clash and Kendrick Lamar. Dub Reggae is now being shown for free at the Museum of London.

Dub London starts this May and celebrates the far-reaching effects of dub reggae in the capital. Through objects, rolling pictures and audio selections, the new display explores the food, poetry, community, fashion and spirituality associated with the genre.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is a speaker stack from Channel One Sound System, which has been shown at the Carnival in Notting Hill every year since 1983.

There will also be a carefully curated selection of records, selected with the help of independent London record stores. If you like what you hear, you can even buy vinyl from the museum’s own record store, a collaboration with Papa Face from Dub Vendor Reggae Specialist.

“Reggae record stores are very important because when people came to London through Windrush, music was the most important way to find out what was happening at home,” says Papa Face. “Back then, they were a meeting point, a place for social gatherings and a major part of the community.”

Supertone Records, Brixton. Image © Museum of London

Dub London, May 8th-August at the Museum of London.

