Hello BellaNaijarians in the business / SME room, Zenith Bank invites you to be SME digital workshop in association with Facebook. Come and learn how you can improve your business by using digital media effectively.

It is a free session for SMEs on how Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other digital channels can be used to increase potential prospects, market offers and company volumes.

The event takes place on Wednesday January 29 and Thursday January 30, 2020. See more details below:

Event location: Zenith Bank, Oba Akran Branch – 23 Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

Time: 8:30 AM

Event location: Illupeju Branch 2, 201 Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Ilupeju, Lagos

Time: 8:30 AM

Event location: Kingsway Road Branch, 2 Aromire Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Time: 8:30 AM

The workshop is open to SMEs with Zenith Bank accounts.

Send an email with the name “Zenith Bank SME Digital Workshop” to [secured by email] to register attendance. The e-mail must contain the following information: Name of the participant, account number and desired presence location.

