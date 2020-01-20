Discover how much your closet is harming the planet

advertisement

Between production waste and shipping, the fashion industry is one of the world’s largest polluters. But if you’ve ever wondered “OK, but how much impact can my shopping habits actually have?” You are lucky: second-hand store platform thredUP (which recently moved to the Canadian market) has rolled out an entirely new tool to put you in perspective.

The Fashion Footprint Calculator from thredUP is a joint project with research agency Green Story Inc., which has collected data and research on the environmental impact of the fashion industry’s delivery cycles and has carried out an analysis of the carbon footprint that the daily habits of customers have left behind.

advertisement

The questionnaire asks how often shoppers invest in sustainable brands, how often they throw away clothes versus donate, whether you shop online or in the store and how often you wash, among other questions.

Along the way, the calculator also offers factoids that are both handy and shocking. (Did you know that producing jeans has four to five times as much carbon as a T-shirt? Thank goodness everyone now loves those highly tailored Levi’s from the 90s.)

At the end, the calculator adds your total impact in pounds of CO2 emissions – or, for comparison, how many flights your fashion-related habits are equivalent per year. I called with a “medium-low” impact, or the relatively tame equivalent of 4.2 flights a year from San Francisco to L.A. (There is room for improvement, but if I didn’t buy second-hand that often, it would probably be higher. I want to thank the Academy and Value Village.)

If your score is higher than you would like, maybe you want to do your next bit of impulse buying in a vintage store?

@nataliamanzocco

Natalia Manzocco

Natalia is driven to find the human element in every new restaurant and bar – what sets them apart from the busy Toronto food scene and makes their story worth telling. She has written about style, technology, life and travel.

Read more by Natalia Manzocco

3:28 pm

.

advertisement