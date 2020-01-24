advertisement

A mainstream masala film celebrates the hero, tries to suspend our disbelief and give in to that lifelike world in which things don’t necessarily make sense. A well thought-out masala film that offers something new can be fun. In that sense, Disco Raja starts with promise.

Director Vi Anand does the opposite of a stirring introduction scene. Somewhere in Ladakh (this part was shot in Iceland, however), men on bicycles drag someone who has been brutally beaten up and let him die. We don’t see his face, but the background score gives away who he could be. In an ordinary movie, we would expect this man to stir, fight back, and beat these guys up. But no, it doesn’t happen here.

We see him later in a futuristic biolab “Relive” where doctors / scientists experiment to see if they can revive a dead person.

advertisement

Meanwhile, we are shown a middle class family in Delhi waiting for the return of their breadwinner, Vasu (Ravi Teja).

Disco Raja

Cast: Ravi Teja, Bobby Simha, Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh

Direction: Vi Anand

Music: S S Thaman

Back in the science lab, the dead man is revived, but has no memory of his identity. The chief scientist wants him to be just an experimental laboratory rat and warns his team – Parineeti (Tanya Hope) and Phalguni (Vennela Kishore) – not to activate his memory. But we know how science fiction films work; the ‘subject’ does not stay in the lab for long.

Everything that unfolds in these first portions is not entirely new; there are both similarities and hat tips for Encino Man from Les Mayfield and Captain America.

The family waiting for Vasu, and his wife, who love Nabha (Nabha Natesh) trying to keep them happy, are all familiar territory, and also pretty boring.

The real story begins when the risen man breaks loose and wears his headphones, a remnant of his past. The memories come by, one by one.

Vi Anand imagines Ravi Teja, with his capacity for crazy pet pleasure, as a gangster who is also a big disco fan and runs a retro bar in Madras in the early 1980s. This character is not called Vasu but Disco Raja. Sounds nice, right?

Men and women walk around sporting sideburns, long hair and winged eyeliners.

There is also a gang competition. In the beginning of the film, when Seshu (Bobby Simha) is first shown as an old gangster, the Rajinikanth Tamil song from the 80s ‘Aasai nooru vagai’ by Adutha Varisu plays in the background. It is a hint that we will see more of that retro world from Madras where the gangsters speak a mix of Tamil and Telugu as the story progresses.

It is an interesting starting point and should ideally be fun. There is certainly fun. For example, the episode in which Disco Raja biryani cooks while his opponents are being treated at the same time. There are many references to the pop culture of that time – Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer, Kamal Haasan starrer Sathya, Rajinikanth films, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi and even the transition in Bollywood from Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan.

Payal Rajput while Helen plays the retro hero to the limit. Thaman has a lot of fun with the background score and cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni enhances the retro setting beautifully.

The entire retro section has been handed out in a deliberately bizarre way, with much swagger. But these portions also get wonderfully long. By the time the timeline shifts and more scores are settled in the current scenario, it feels like a lot has happened. The end is both rushed and determined.

The best moments of Disco Raja are when it uses the potential of Ravi Teja to effortlessly deliver pleasure. He dances on pure beats with pure joy and turns his enemies into a pulp. Nabhas is a short role with not much space. Sunil brings a surprise, but the episode in which he reveals his real self is a patient test.

Despite all the threatening aura with which Bobby Simha is introduced, his character is also poorly worked out. The impact of the clash between him and Disco Raja is drowned in the overdose of the retro style. The biggest black grouse, however, is the characterization of Vasu. If you get two Ravi Tejas instead of one, why would you reduce one to a prop?

Generous trimming and a little more attention for a few characters could have made this a different film.

.

advertisement