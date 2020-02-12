Blumhouse’s new horror film Fantasy Island is coming to theaters this Friday 14th of Februaryand our own Vanessa Decker had the opportunity to sit down with the director Jeff Wadlow (Cry wolf, truth or duty) and stars Michael Peña and Lucy Hale for talking about the film this week.

Fantasy Island adds a dark touch to the classic TV series, and Wadlow told us that the film’s various fantasy scenarios allowed him to essentially shoot mini-horror films.

“I hope the fans take from this film that they had a really good time. It was an opportunity for me to do this crazy genre mashup (and) reference all of these great horror films, Saw, cleaning, butterfly effect. All these different genres in the horror landscape that I wanted to refer to, ”Wadlow said to Vanessa.

He added, “I have to make four different little films and then crash them together.”

You can see the full interview with the director and stars of Fantasy Island below, which also includes a fun piece with a young Michael Peña and a homemade Freddy Krueger glove!

In Fantasy Island:

“The enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his happy guests come true in a luxurious but secluded tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, guests have to solve the island’s riddle to get away with their lives. “

