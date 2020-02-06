LOS ANGELES: There are only a few books that have become as popular as Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women” from 1868. It is therefore not surprising that it was adapted for the big screen seven times – not to mention numerous other adaptations for television, radio, theater and even opera.

What may surprise, however, is that “Little Women” peaked on the big screen almost 150 years later with director Greta Gerwig’s rousing adaptation of 2019, which was nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards for Best Film.

The story of four sisters fighting the restrictions imposed on women in a patriarchal society that offers few opportunities to show off its brilliance. “Little Women” remains both relevant and inspiring. Her most popular character, Jo March, is an aspiring writer who refuses to marry and meet her family’s expectations. She is a figure in which Gerwig saw something of himself like many others had before him.

Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women” from 1868 was adapted seven times for the screen. (Getty)

“While doing my research on Little Women, I kept finding all these different amazing women who loved Jo as much as I did – from Patti Smith and Simone de Beauvoir to Elena Ferrante and Anna Quindlen,” said Gerwig Arabische Nachrichten , “Jo meant something to many writers and thinkers with completely different backgrounds, and many of them are people you wouldn’t necessarily associate with love for” little women “.

“There’s a rebellious spirit in Jo,” she continued. “And I think this hope for a life beyond the gender you specify is still completely exciting for us. She is this girl with the name of a boy who wants to write and she is ambitious and angry and she has so many different qualities that we identify with. It’s as if it allowed us to be free. “

Even from a distance, it is difficult to see many Wunderkind authors like Jo March in Gerwig. Gerwig is only 36 years old and has written and directed films since her debut with “Nights and Weekends” in 2008 at the age of 25. In many ways, “Little Women” is the film she was destined for, like Gerwig’s earlier films – including “Frances Ha” and “Lady Bird” – captured young women who dealt with Jo’s fearless demeanor on many of the same issues ,

“I let this film burn inside me. I wanted to tell the story of women who make art, women who make money, women who make decisions, and how to take the bravery of girls into adulthood, ”said Gerwig. “Sometimes when you have a clue about a story, it feels like the world is challenging you. This story still speaks to us because it’s such a humanistic work. It is a story of family and human connection, which is not gender specific and which has enabled him to cross time and place. “

Gerwig is only 36 years old and has written and directed films since he made his debut with “Nights and Weekends” in 2008 at the age of 25. (Supplied)

Gerwig had numerous ideas about how her version of “Little Women” could differ from the previous ones, including the sisters’ financial difficulties and their brilliance as an artist. To capture their lively energies, Gerwig instructed the actors – Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy and Eliza Scanlen as Beth – to avoid the traditional stilt effect that characters in films, especially adaptations of period dramas, deliver a dialogue.

“I wanted it to feel like the sisters were hitting each other with excitement, and I wanted it to sound like sisters talking. I didn’t want everyone to wait for their turn, because that’s not my experience of how many sisters are together, ”Gerwig told Arab News. “I had tremendous trust with such great actors because I knew they would make it more alive and deep. I didn’t want the overlapping dialogue to feel like a cacophony, I wanted it to overlap very specifically, so it was almost like conducting an orchestra. We rehearsed for a few weeks, which was pretty important because the script was so precise. “

Gerwig also played with the structure of the book and decided to start with the March sisters as an adult, telling the earlier stories not as flashbacks but as a separate timeline that eventually corresponds to the main themes of the film.

“I had the idea not to let your childhood live next to you as a flashback, but as two separate timelines. It captures the reality that when we walk down the street we always go with the younger versions of ourselves, ”said the filmmaker. “We always integrate the person we thought we would be with the person we are now.”

