Dinosaurs were warm-blooded, a breakthrough study based on the analysis of eggs laid in a cool climate has decided once and for all.

It was believed that dinosaurs could regulate their body temperature above that of the environment, as birds and mammals do. Using a “clumped isotope” technique to derive the internal body temperature of mother dinosaurs in three different groups of dinosaurs, the team has now shown that they were really warm-blooded and had similar internal temperatures to birds: between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Warmblood was obviously the ancestor condition for Dinosauria, concludes the team headed by Prof. Hagit Affek from the Institute of Geosciences at the Hebrew University in a new study published on Friday in Science Advances. (Robin Dawson, Daniel Field, Pincelli Hull, Darla Zelenitsky and François Therrien formed Affek’s team.)

The existence of thermoregulation in sauropods (such as the Brontosaurus), three-toed thermopods (such as the T-Rex) and Ornithischians (such as the Stegosaurus) was nailed down by the geochemistry of the clumped isotopes. This method analyzes chemical bonds between heavy isotopes in calcium carbonate minerals – the main component of eggshells, explains Hebrew University. In this way, scientists can derive the temperature at which the minerals have formed in the mother’s body.

Clumped isotopes are more reliable than previous methods that gave unspecified results, which, according to Affek, led to “tons of assumptions” about height, growth rates, and internal temperature. This time, the team examined dinosaur eggs that were placed in a relatively cold place: Alberta, Canada, in addition to a dinosaur egg from Romania. If they had taken eggs from hot areas, that would have proven nothing: the mother’s body temperature could have been a cold-blooded reaction to the hot environment, Affek explains.

It is true that Alberta was subtropical during the lifetime of these dinosaurs. However, an analysis to estimate the ambient temperature of mollusk and snail shells that existed alongside dinosaurs shows that the temperatures were between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Romania was also subtropical at the time, but existing climate models and temperature proxy data suggest that the body temperature of the mother dinosaur in Romania was warmer than its surroundings, Affek says.

Three of the examined eggs that Troodon formosus had laid in Alberta were somewhat bird-like dinosaurs that artists imagine looked like a muscular turkey with fierce fury. One came from Maiasaurus peeblesorum, which looks more like cattle and lived about 75 million years ago. The third group of dinosaurs was represented by an egg that was believed to come from a dwarf titanosaur found in Romania. Why? Dawson explains that there are no abundant egg shell remains of sauropods in Alberta.

The fact that the representatives of three main groups were found to be warm-blooded suggests that all dinosaurs were a basic requirement. It can be concluded that whatever ancestral creature the dinosaurs were, it was probably warm-blooded.

Dawson asks for clarification that “warm-blooded” is an outdated term for “had metabolic control over their body temperatures”.

“Nowadays birds can freeze and lower their body temperature to save energy in winter or during breeding, and some egg-laying mammals can also lower their body temperature. These strategies are sometimes called heterothermal. This means that the animal is somewhere in between homeothermic (constant) behaves with internal body temperature or sometimes referred to as endothermic) and poikilotherm (variable internal body temperature or sometimes referred to as ectothermal) “, explains Haaretz.

There is another intermediate strategy, called mesothermal, that is used by leatherback turtles, mako sharks, and others who can raise their temperature above ambient temperature, but have no set point at which to maintain that temperature, she says.

“Even if the body temperature fluctuates somewhat, the fact that it is significantly warmer than the environment suggests that (the dinosaurs) had metabolic control over their body temperature and not only fluctuated with their environment.”

When asked why eggs that were placed in a subtropical rather than a colder environment were chosen for the study, Dawson explains that it is difficult to find which: In the Cretaceous Period (145 to 64 million years ago), greenhouse gases were green two to six times before industrial levels and the planet was hotter than today. However, this is a direction for future research to find and analyze dino eggs in colder places.

Separate, unrelated studies came to similar results regarding leakage: it was the ground state of the dinosaurs that needed to be feathered. According to this theory, the loss of the feather coating would have been secondary, for example with the giant dinosaurs, which could be overheated.

Of lazy “terrible lizards” with scales, cold blood and extinct pea brains, dinosaurs are now largely a playful warm-blooded bunch that had some feathers, some scales, and pea brains, that’s not all. Most dinosaurs, including all large ones, died out after the famous meteor strike, but today’s birds grew out of a group of surviving therapodes. And now we know that they have inherited not only their feathered coats, but also thermal regulation from their long-gone ancestors.