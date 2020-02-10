An international team of scientists successfully, though belatedly, diagnosed a rare disease in a very special patient: a dinosaur that lived about 75 million years ago. The unfortunate Hadrosaur suffered from a rare form of cancer that still affects humans and animals today, they concluded.

When examining the vertebrae of a hadrosaur found in Canada, the researchers observed that two of the bones had large cavities and lesions, and concluded that they were caused by tumors associated with Langerhans cell histiocytosis [LCH].

This rare disease can lead to growths in different tissues almost everywhere in the body.

The team, which included American, Canadian, Israeli and Swiss experts, presented their results in a paper published on Monday in Nature – Scientific Reports.

Hadrosaurs were a large family of herbivorous dinosaurs that were common around the world in the Late Cretaceous period, about 90 million years ago to 65 million years ago. They are often referred to as duckbill dinosaurs because their snouts look flat and duck-like.

The vertebrate of the hadrosaur in question was excavated at Dinosaur Provincial Park in southern Alberta, Canada, a fossil site where more than 150 complete skeletons of the giant reptiles were found.

A 75 million year old vertebrate of a hadrosaur, which has cavities caused by tumorsAriel Pokhojaev

In the case of the sick dinosaur, only 11 vertebrae were recovered from the animal’s tail, the paper says.

The discoverers of this special hadrosaur discovered that two of its vertebrae “had large holes that looked very strange and did not look like a growth they knew,” explains Dr. Hila May, a physical anthropologist from Tel Aviv University who participated in the study.

While it can often be difficult for experts to identify a particular disease by bone alone – be it dinosaurs or humans – in this case, they come across a pathology that, although rare, leaves some very clear traces, says May.

Led by Prof. Bruce Rothschild of Indiana University, a rheumatologist who studies the origin and spread of diseases, the team identified holes that were very similar to those of tumors associated with LCH.

This disease, the cause of which remains unknown, involves the abnormal proliferation of dendritic cells that are part of the immune system. The uncontrolled build-up of these cells can occur in several parts of the body, from bones to lymph nodes to the central nervous system, which leads to the formation of tumors that damage other tissues and can form lesions.

The soft tissues that formed the sick hadrosaur’s tumors decayed millions of years ago, but left the space they carved into the dinosaur’s vertebrae, May explains.

The scientists were able to confirm their hypothesis by comparing the remains of the dinosaur with those of humans known to be affected by LCH in their bones. They also created a micro-CT scan that allowed them to reconstruct in 3D the missing tumors and even the tiny blood vessels they were feeding.

“The micro and macro analysis confirmed that it was actually LCH,” says May. “This is the first time that this disease has been identified in a dinosaur.”

In humans, LCH tends to meet young children. Although the tumors it causes can be very painful, they are treatable and, in some cases, even go away on their own, the anthropologist says.

This was probably also the case with dinosaurs, says Rothschild. While the Hadrosaur was a young specimen, it probably didn’t die of the disease – although we don’t know what ultimately killed it, he says.

This is not the first time that a particular disease has been identified in dinosaurs. The mighty tyrannosaurs could be crippled by gout, and Iguanodon is known to suffer from arthritis. Cancers such as osteosarcoma have been observed in dinosaurs and even in their evolutionary predecessors, such as a 240 million year old ancestor of modern turtles.

The discovery that a particularly rare disease such as LCH occurred so long ago and affects different species in the same way in tens of millions of years opens up new opportunities for researchers to research the development and origin of such diseases.

“Ultimately, the goal of such studies is to understand the true cause of these diseases and to find out what evolutionary mechanisms have enabled them to develop and survive,” said Israel Hershkovitz, an anthropologist and paleopathologist at Tel Aviv University. “Perhaps if we understand the underlying mechanisms of a disease, we can treat its causes more effectively, rather than focusing on the symptoms, as is the case in modern medicine.”

Paleopathology, which deals with old diseases, has been experiencing a recent renaissance thanks to the use of genetic research, high-tech imaging, and other advanced scientific methods. This has led scientists to make several breakthroughs, including sequencing the bubonic plague genome and identifying the oldest known cases of tuberculosis. These studies, researchers say, not only give us valuable information about the life and death of the ancient peoples. They also help us to track the origin and mutation of diseases, to understand their spread and possibly to give advice on how to combat them.

