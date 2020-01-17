advertisement

Vlogger and influencer, Dimma Umeh, covers Speed ​​up TV“S The cover.

Dimma Umeh takes us through what creating content, vlogging and living in Lagos is for a popular YouTuber.

About life as a vlogger and influencer

First of all, I thought this was a joke, as if I was just starting to release videos for the sake of it, I liked it, I liked the way others saw it. But I think after two years I started to think that this could be so much more. Now I live on YouTube, I pay my rent from YouTube. I never thought when I first started living on it.

About creativity

The easiest thing for me is to watch other makers and I just start from there. You just want to look, but then ideas begin to pop and before you know it, you want to do something.

About her creative process

It’s so funny because many people think I am this organized person; my creative process is actually not the most organized, but I do have a process now. So it is usually just about coming up with an idea, making notes of points that I would like to emphasize in that video clip from that idea, filming, then filming, editing. Editing takes a lot of time, so sometimes it’s me, because I do most of the editing, but sometimes when I have a lot to do at a certain moment, I hire an editor who works with me. Then I upload and then I come up with a good miniature to use, because I think the videos can be great, but if your thumbnails don’t have a call to action, you’ve done it all in vain.

About dealing with negative comments

When it comes to negative comments, the best thing I would say is to know that all the things they have said have absolutely nothing to do with you. They are, and they only say it because they feel they can tell you, the moment you start looking at it that way and you know they’re not really worth your time, you can do it for them pray as I pray for them.

View the video below.

View the video below.

