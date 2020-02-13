Ultan Dillane would obviously prefer to still be in the Irish camp, but after being released for Connacht this weekend, he knows that Andy Farrell and his coaching team will be watching Saturday night when they play Cardiff Blues.

Dillane, like hooker Dave Heffernan, who was also released from the camp for this game, now has a little more incentive besides Connacht trying to end a five-defeat run.

Dillane won the last of his 14 caps against France last March and was called up to the Irish squad when Farrell took over after being overlooked for the World Cup squad. He is happy to be there again.

“It was great. It was a good experience for everyone involved. This campaign had a new way of thinking, but it was a lot of fun,” said the 27-year-old.

“When you have two out of two, it’s pretty exciting for what’s next. At the same time, it is good to be here again. We need game time, so it’s an integral part of it. I’ve been very familiar with it over the years. It’s a nice change to come back and play in your comfort zone. “

The duel with Cardiff Blues on Saturday is a real eight or ten hand, as only one point separates the sides and both are outside the top three in conference B in the PRO14.

“It is a difficult question. We need a win to keep our season on track. This game will not be easy in the forecast weather. Whether at home or on the go, it will still be a tough game. We really need to be in top shape. “

He also knows that Irish management will keep an eye on the performance of himself and Heffernan, and Dillane said that they must be ready when asked to do so.

I would say we are being reviewed for our performance. It’s only part of it because they re-select the squad every two weeks.

“Of course it will matter. It is important to do our best.

“Sure, if the boys (James Ryan and Iain Henderson) keep playing like this, it’s only fair that they stay there.

“It is a good challenge for me,” he added.