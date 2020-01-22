advertisement

Managing and using data to transform businesses digitally has offered little to employees so far, especially when compared to our typical experience of searching for information on Google or using Yelp to consider options.

As consumers, we have high expectations for the discovery and selection of data. The Internet offers an extensive catalog of information that is easy to search and sort. This enables us to make the right choice that meets our wishes and needs. So far, we simply haven’t had the same range of easily digestible information at hand in our working lives.

So what has changed? Many companies make it easier for their employees to find and access secure, trustworthy and high-quality company data. You can use it to identify new ways to solve problems, innovate, and grow sales.

Allow employee access to data

Data is typically spread across hundreds or even thousands of cloud and on-premises systems, from legacy transactional databases and spreadsheets to cloud-based marketing systems and data lakes. Complexity is compounded by the influx of new data sources and applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

When data is an essential element of digital transformation, the difficulty for employees to find the right data when it is needed is one of the main reasons why so many companies miss out on their digital transformation initiatives.

Whether the goal is to improve the customer experience, provide analytical insights for decision-making, or migrate operations to the cloud, success depends on the ability of employees to track down relevant data and understand its quality and origin. And as experts predict that the amount of corporate data will double every two years (if not more), this challenge is becoming increasingly complex.

The result is that much of the data that could be valuable in initiating ambitious digital transformation efforts is nowhere near being exploited if used at all.

“Most companies only use a small percentage of the data they have access to – less than 5 percent in my experience – even though they continue to collect and store terabytes of data,” said Shervin Khodabandeh, partner and general manager of the Boston Consulting Group.

Data catalog, the treasure map for the digital age

Ideally, business and IT users can search for company data as easily as a Google search. You have access to ratings and comments on other users’ data to guide them, just like we use Yelp to make our personal decisions.

To achieve this, company information must be logically cataloged and classified – “democratized” so that it can be used by business users, data scientists, application developers and other stakeholders across the company. Non-technical business analysts could use semantic search to access self-services, much like consumers filter retail products by brand, color, and other attributes. You would have the context needed to understand and trust the data – where the data comes from, who uses it, what other data it relates to, and the quality of the data.

These search efforts deliver relevant results regardless of where the data is located in the company. They are based on an intelligent data catalog, a technology level for inventorying data in the cloud and local access options. AI and machine learning functions make data catalogs “intelligent” so that they can be automatically marked with extreme accuracy, data similarities can be analyzed and origins defined and, above all, the requirements for the management of company data in the digital age in terms of speed, scalability, automation and insights are strengthened become.

“Managing data in today’s world without a data catalog is poorly advised and impractical,” said a report by the research and consulting firm Eckerson Group. “We are quickly entering an era in which communication, collaboration and crowdsourcing are the mainstays of data management.”

If the data is not consistent, comprehensive, and accurate, efforts to digitally transform in a variety of areas may miss targets, e.g.

Create the basis for advanced analysis. Data scientists often spend 80 percent of their time looking for data and only 20 percent actual AI / ML and modeling. A data catalog reverses the equation by making it easy to find the data and access relevant information. This enables data scientists and business analysts to use trusted data to provide the insights they need to make data-driven decisions.

Create a holistic, customer-centric experience. With customer data available in so many areas of the company, it is imperative for companies to have a holistic 360-degree view of all sources in order to truly understand customers as individuals. By identifying all important sources of customer data, a data catalog provides the basis for a more personal engagement and an improved customer experience.

Enable seamless cloud data migration. After effectively debunking the ancient myths about security and costs, most companies – even in suspensive industries like healthcare and government – have made their way to the cloud. Moving a local data warehouse to a cloud-based alternative such as Amazon Redshift, Google Big Query, Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse or Snowflake is not as easy as flipping a switch. By cataloging data, architects can first understand the data landscape, evaluate the data quality, select the right data for the migration, understand the downstream effects and ultimately accelerate the modernization of the cloud data warehouse.

Ensuring data management and data protection. The requirements of existing and emerging data protection regulations cannot be met if companies do not know what data they have, where they are available and how they can use them. A data catalog provides the data discovery capabilities that are critical to identifying and managing data under governance controls and building digital trust with customers, employees, and other key stakeholders.

The digital transformation takes many forms. Customer-oriented business models, IoT and AI initiatives, strengthening the workforce and other business-critical, data-dependent projects are now on the agenda of CEOs and board members worldwide. And catalog-based intelligent data management creates the basis for digital transformation in order to survive and thrive in constant change.

Ronen Schwartz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Integration, Data Engineering and Cloud, Informatica

