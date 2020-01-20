Digital transformation and WAN: what does the future look like?

advertisement

It has been around for years and has done an admirable job of helping companies communicate. But does an old technological legacy still have a place in today’s ever-changing business landscape?

I am, of course, talking about what could be described as the oldest statesman in the technology world – the traditional long-distance network. This important communication tool has existed for almost 40 years, and the first public WAN was implemented in 1982.

advertisement

Despite its advanced age, WAN remains an essential way for companies to communicate internally and externally across different geographic locations. So a kind of WAN is always required. However, the complex and often expensive nature of existing WAN technologies makes it difficult for many to assess the feasibility of this technology as it is currently being constructed. There are already a few thought-provoking examples in which global technology leaders have asked deep and soul-searching questions … “Do I really need a WAN? Isn’t there a better way? “Well, there could be one.

Why WAN?

Before we look at it, let’s consider why the WAN exists. In the simplest sense, the WAN is a means of connecting company locations with a private and reliable network and enabling people and systems to access apps and data. The WAN also provides the gateway that allows remote offices and mobile users to connect securely to the Internet.

While these longstanding and yet fundamental requirements are still very relevant today, the parameters in which the IT world now operates have evolved. New dimensions have been opened up – cloud, mobility and everything that is offered as a service. These new dimensions are all driven by one thing: the need for a direct connection to the Internet.

Let’s take a closer look at that.

In the past, companies kept their so-called crown jewels – their most important apps and most important data – in a private data center. However, there is a clear upward trend when companies replace these private apps with a SaaS solution. Where this is not possible, many migrate their apps or even rewrite them to public infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service environment (PaaS). All of this was made possible by the remarkable growth and accelerated maturation of the cloud.

Take Siemens, for example. This true heavyweight in global business employs more than 350,000 people in 192 countries and has recognized the need to use the digital business to keep innovating and growing. The electricity generation business shifted from a structured, centralized model to a decentralized and fluctuating model. It would also no longer perform maintenance at fixed intervals. This would instead be done in real time and online.

These were big changes for a 170 year old giant. Siemens executives realized that IT was the trigger for such radical changes. In 2015, Siemens founded a massive company to transform its business so that the Internet becomes a corporate network.

Initially, this may have been seen as a major risk, especially when it comes to the possessiveness and control with which IT has been operating in most global organizations for years. After logically examining the facts, Siemens found that there were only a few disadvantages. Better quality, greater flexibility and faster performance would lead to higher productivity, greater competitiveness, more efficient operation and lower costs.

Siemens is now on its transformative journey for four years. It has already migrated more than 3,000 apps from its environment to the cloud and is accelerating with the approximately 7,000 remaining apps. Siemens is not the only one in this enviable position. Some other big companies, including GE and AutoNation, weren’t afraid to make similarly bold decisions.

The role of SD-WAN

For many future-oriented companies on the way to a digitally transformed future, SD-WAN plays a central role in their plans. It proves to be a suitable component in this transition phase between the old and new IT world. The SD-WAN technology acts as a reliable and flexible guide. Essentially, it is a satellite navigation system that directs traffic from remote locations to the dwindling supply of privately hosted apps or the ever-growing catalog of tools and services available over the Internet. It enables end users to have a consistently positive experience while reducing the complexity of network architectures.

SD-WAN is currently the figurehead for digital transformation. It enables companies to regain control of their network architecture and take current (often incorrectly called legacy) and future application delivery states into account. But is SD-WAN the ultimate answer? Is it the ultimate goal on the epic and somewhat treacherous journey of digital transformation?

The mobile dilemma

We have not yet addressed a key dimension that SD-WAN cannot help with today – mobility. Driven by the increasing number of millennials in the modern workplace and advances in mobile telephony, people are striving for a better work-life balance, and the workplace is no longer confined to the four beige walls of its cubic suburban office. Work is now at home, the car, the local artisan café or even on the underground deep under the busy streets of London. This culture of constant updating has raised the expectation – actually no right – of an optimized user experience from anywhere. Therefore, the ability to be a truly mobile worker depends on direct connectivity to the cloud from any device on any network. Sure, mobility has long been possible over the Internet using VPN technology that enables return transportation. However, this has often resulted in you viewing an old black and white film on your new Ultra HD television.

The challenge is that mobility already exists. Therefore, companies that were brave enough to fully accept the transformation will have to deal with it in the context of reorganizing their application catalog.

Solve the puzzle

The puzzle of digital transformation is already in full swing for many. But what will this puzzle look like in a few years?

The big pioneers of the transformation plan to finally release the bonds of their private app portfolio in the next ten years so that they can fully exploit the freedom, flexibility and simplicity of the direct-to-cloud approach.

The Serbian poet Dejan Stojanovic once said: “The most complicated skill is to be simple.” He was right. And for some in the field of digital transformation, this means a world in which the corporate network no longer exists and the Internet is becoming the new corporate network. Ultimately, the network becomes a simple means of general access. Security and trust become network-independent and the focus of authentication is on the crown jewels themselves and the person who wants to see them and not on the corridors that lead to them.

There are still many challenges that need to be addressed to achieve this. Focused, passionate and talented staff is required to drive the project forward. Security, trust and compliance must go together with every decision. Relations with the partner ecosystem must be stronger than ever. However, there are solutions to these challenges.

Sure, some Stalwarts will argue that some aspects of traditional infrastructure, such as B. a private WAN, will always have its place next to the cloud. But will the vast majority of companies agree? What happens to the WAN as we know it today when these organizations have completed their digital transformation? What will it look like?

Only when the dust has settled and organizations have gone through their digital transformation will we find the final answer.

Marc Davis, SE, Zscaler UK & I

advertisement