Digital administrator and device fatigue for the most hated office tasks

Among all the different office tasks that people despise, data entry is apparently the one they hate most.

According to the Automation Anywhere report, which interviewed more than 10,000 office workers around the world, people also hate managing data, managing e-mail traffic and filing digital documents in addition to general data entry.

The same report says employees spend around 60 hours a month (2.5 hours a day) doing digital administrative tasks, and almost three quarters believe that these tasks stand in the way of their main and key tasks.

Worldwide, more than half of the employees surveyed said they would consider a new job if the digital administrator took too much time. However, it could be difficult to decide exactly how much is too much, especially since the same report says that almost half of the respondents stay after hours due to administrative tasks. They say that this often has an impact on their personal lives.

“The research is clear. Employee productivity and morale are negatively impacted by the volume of repetitive manual business processes that characterize their working day, said Stephen DeWitt, chief strategy officer at Automation Anywhere.

“It is the fundamental promise of a digital workforce to get workers to focus on higher-value tasks. Companies that take advantage of this immediately gain a competitive advantage in the productivity of their employees and increase the ability to attract and retain their valuable talents. “

