Nigerian parties are exactly what they are – Nigerian parties; the owambe that is larger than all parties. In case you don’t know, Nigeria can pass the headquarters of parties in the world. In fact, all other parties are a tribute to our parties, haha.

Different colors and shades of aso-ebi, loud and enter-body type of music, small chops, orishirishi delicacy (and large large pieces of meat), super decor … Nigerian owambes are to die for! Well, not that kind of dying.

Apart from the many colors, glitter and glamor that go with Nigerian parties, our party guests are one thing that strikes our parties. Ah! An average Nigerian owambe is filled with different characters; of those who have just come to bully others, those whose eyelashes will be like a hand fan and those who will fight for food, the average Nigerian party is a comic zone.

Are you going to a party this weekend, beware of this group of people. Who knows, maybe you are one of them sef.

Relatives of the host

They are so easy to notice, especially because of the way they wear so many (invisible) shoulder pads that their shoulders almost reach heaven. They are always extra! They will move around like peacocks, nose in the air. Some of them will go up and down, up and down – just so that all guests know that they are not a mogbomoya. The worst thing is that some of them would have invited their friends and padi padis, they will now ensure that all the good food, snacks and drinks first come to their friends before other guests.

Those who were not invited, AKA MogboMoya (I hear, I can say I branch)

If you are not careful as a host, you will find more uninvited guests than the invited guests at your party. These are just looking for food to eat and they are always ready for parties. They know the newest owambe in the city and have a way to ‘smell’ future parties. The worst thing is that they will kill and bear fines. They will even iron it and ensure that all edges are sharp. Some would go as far as wearing the color of the day just to feel among them.

If you want to recognize mogbomoya quickly, watch out for those people who always yell at the waiters and fight because they don’t serve food or drink quickly. Their veins knock in a corner because they are not operated. If it’s a party where the food didn’t go, ahhh look. Their eyes turn red and they will mutter curses under their breath. It hurts them the most because they chop after eating.

If you also see people who have eaten the first, second, third plate and still ask for more food or takeaway. Just know that they are mogbomoya.

… and before you laugh, let’s tell you now that if you love the party of your colleague’s cousin’s friend, because … you’re a mogbomoya too.

The overcoats

These love attention! It is the swagalicious people who do not sit in one place because they are dressed to kill and everyone must know. These did not participate in the party, because they really love the host, they just came to give everyone pepper. They are easy to see; they are the ones going up and down – their eyes flutter around and try to see if anyone notices their outfit. Oga madam, we have seen you, goan is in one place. Sometimes they arrive late at the location, so that when they enter the hall, all eyes are on them.

If you are not familiar with the party host (especially if you are a mogbomoya), you think this person is the host. Their yellow, cap, makeup, dress, suit, traditional clothing, perfume, wrist watch – everything is on the menu. Do you know the funny thing, they may not even be related to the host – they may not even know the host to start with.

Rude and off-color guests

This type of guest never comes to the party early. It is a taboo for them. If the party starts at noon, they will show up around 4 and apologize. They are the ones who always eat rice without meat or drinks that are already hot. To worsen the situation, they will still wear off-color. If the color of the day is purple, they will carry wine and mutter things like “ehn, it’s almost the same color after”.

The Wobia (food mongers)

Ah, these are terrible! People like this eat all types of food served at the party. From jolly rice to fried rice, semo, amala and moi-moi, they will ensure that they do not ignore these meals. They are also the ones who buy Bagco bag and put it under the table. If you sit with them at the same table, you will notice that the cans of liquor gradually decrease, small chops are gone, the wrapped cakes are gone. These people are so skilled that you may even be with them and you will not notice that they are lifting these items. Some even choose toothpicks and saviet paper.

Some of them are not that subtle. They will boldly ask the waiter for the first meal, second meal, third meal, and when the waiter looks questioningly at them, they will lie that they have not eaten yet. Others tip the waiter to pack food for them. These people come to the party empty-handed, but leave with a full bag of food.

Let’s pretend we’re chic

These are the chic guests; they are usually too large to eat regular meals or to participate in common activities. They will ask those who eat chicken and fries, waffles or Chinese at regular parties. Does this place look like Shiro? Clap – they don’t clap. Eat – they will not eat. They will now intimidate us with iPhone 11 pro, and take photos from photos. Oga just go back to your bikonu house. 🙄

Which of these party guests are you? Don’t lie, hold it with your chest. After all, nobody has ever died of insort 😂

