Different crowd pullers on day two of KLF

Mamta Mohandas was one of the biggest attractions of day two of the Kerala Literature Festival. That may have something to do with her popularity as a protagonist in the Malayalam cinema, but she showed what a competent speaker she was in the cancer session.

A cancer survivor, she talked at length about her fight against Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “And there was very little information available about my disease online,” Mamta said. “But now things have changed. Especially with the advent of social media, cancer patients have started to talk much more openly. The session also included widely respected oncolgists P.V. Gangadharan and M.V. Pillai. It was just one of many sessions that drew large crowds on the second day of the four-day festival.

One of the biggest crowd pullers was Ramachandra Guha, who spoke about patriotism and jingoism. Another attraction was the conversation about climate and environmental sustainability by the UAE’s Minister of Climate and Environment Thani Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi. Navroz K. Dubash also spoke about a similar theme.

Other speakers of the day included writers Anand, Mukundan, Sethu, Asha Menon and Keshava Guha, as well as head of state police Loknath Behera.

