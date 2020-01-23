Dierks Bentley announces the release of the debut album of the 90s band Hot Country Knights

advertisement

He doesn’t quit his solo job, but Dierks Bentley does his part to bring the country back to the 90s! The singer just announced that he will release a new album with his cover band Hot Country Knights in the spring. Bentley made the announcement of a media event called Douglas D. Douglason, in which the singer and the rest of his band were dressed in classic 90s clothing, complete with mullet, pager, and white jeans.

Hot Country Knights’ new single “Pick Her Up” with Travis Tritt has just been released.

“I thought to myself,” If we don’t put that up to the Hot Country Knights, I’ll write it down on my record because it’s just great, fun country music, “Bentley told Billboard the new song.” I’m not me sure where to go after doing risers, then black and the mountain. These albums all have these great big themes and I have no idea where to go personally in my own career, but I would have cut this song The Knights loved it and the Knights got it. “

advertisement

Bentley, as Douglas, also discussed the new project and proved that neither Bentley nor any of the other members of the band are willing to take themselves too seriously.

“Look, the 90s are hot right now,” Bentley said as Douglas. “[Bentley pretty much rides our mullet to the goal here. He wanted to get involved with us and produce us and [we] wrote a few original songs. It’s been a while since I wrote this. I only use one Pen. I don’t read or write much. He wrote most of them but stole most of my ideas. “

Bentley used the Hot Country Knights to perform on his own shows, including as a opening act on his Burning Man Tour and at his Seven Peaks Festival in Colorado.

“Who we bring on tour is so important to the band, the crew, and me,” said Bentley when he announced his Burning Man tour. “Our hardcore fans are aware of the 90s country cover band, the Hot Country Knights, who followed us and opened shows. They persuaded us to actually charge them for this tour … me hope your van has snow tires for Canada! “

Visit HotCountryKnights.com for more information.

Photo credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement