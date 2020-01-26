advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – For Sofia Kenin, it made sense that Coco Gauff would be the one who gets all the attention and gets all the attention.

This is only natural when Gauff is 15 and keeps writing tennis history.

“Yes, I mean, the hype is for them. Of course, she did great things. It is absolutely normal. Just (try) not to let that get into my head, “said Kenin.” Of course I didn’t do it for the hype. I did it for myself because I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it. “

Well, Sofia, you did it. Now get ready for the spotlight. Kenin stopped Gauff’s last Grand Slam run by winning 6-7 (5), 6-3 and 6-0 in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday.

Like Gauff, Kenin is a young – if not quite so young – American and reached her first big quarter-finals with the win.

“I want to show who I am, show my best tennis, show why I’m there, why I belong,” said the Kenin with the 14th seed. “I do that.”

In her last game, 67-year-old Gauff Naomi Osaka hit as the youngest player in the professional era to defeat the current women’s champion at the Australian Open. At Wimbledon last year, Gauff became the youngest qualifier in the tournament, defeating Venus Williams in the first round and finishing fourth.

On Sunday Gauff started 8-2 in the Grand Slam class. She only lost to women who were # 1 and had several major titles: Halep (at Wimbledon) and Osaka (at the U.S. Open).

Hence the hype mentioned.

“I couldn’t really write that,” said Gauff. “I don’t think anyone can really write how the past (several) months have passed.”

She didn’t play as well this time as before, making 48 casual mistakes, more than twice as many as Kenin’s 22.

Gauff’s strength is impressive. A tiny hint: she slammed a forehand so hard that she loosened a piece of a sponsor’s white plastic shield.

Thanks to her relentless ball tracking and relentless stance with a racket in hand, Kenin rose from 52nd to 12th place in the WTA in 2019 while winning her first three singles at tour level and a pair in doubles.

“She definitely put a lot of balls on the court,” said Gauff.

Just before Gauff announced last season, Kenin made her own breakthrough at the French Open by leading Serena Williams into a major’s knockout round for the first time.

Kenin has now taken another step.

After making a double mistake twice in the tiebreaker to drop the opening sentence – “Definitely, nerve,” Kenin admitted – she immediately flipped things the other way, interrupted the first game of the second and let that lead never slip away again.

Appropriately, when it ended with a missing backhand from Gauff, Kenin dropped her racket on the baseline and covered her face with tears welling in her eyes.

“Everyone would be pretty emotional for the first time,” said Kenin, who will next meet another woman making her slam quarter-finals debut, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in 78th place.

Jabeur was a 7-6 (4), 6-1 winner against 27th seed Wang Qiang, who surprised Serena Williams in the third round.

The victories for Kenin and Jabeur ended at about the same time, and future opponents found that they cooled side by side on exercise bikes.

Kenin laughed when describing the scene as follows: “She says, ‘Good job. ‘I mean:’ you too. ‘ It was fun, a fun moment. She says, “Do you feel tired?” She says, “Yes, me too.” I say: “OK. We’ll see you on Tuesday.”

Last year’s runner-up in Melbourne, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, continued to advance before returning 6: 7 (4), 6: 3, 6: 6 against Maria Sakkari. Second

Kvitova’s quarter-final opponents will be either Ash Barty, the first Australian to have won the United States Grand Slam tournament since the 1970s, or Alison Riske (# 18) from the United States.

In the fourth round, defending champion Novak Djokovic went into a matchup against Milos Raonic No. 32. Roger Federer was supposed to play during the night session.

Raonic, the runner-up at Wimledon in 2016, was asked if he believes that Djokovic, who has 16 Grand Slam titles, will eventually catch Federer, who has 20.

“I just hope,” Raonic replied, “I can stop him.”

