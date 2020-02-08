That is out of the question Didi Olomide is a style lover – and her continuous, fashionable schedule around the city of lights is downright enviable. This season Didi took to the streets of the French capital in a variety of chic and risky outfits.

Whether she celebrates with it Balmainis Olivier RousteingOr to walk on the streets before the show – it gave us looks that ranged from luxurious sports to Old Hollywood Vixen.

Scroll to see how all of her moments end up in the style of the show Paris haute couture week below.

in @bluemarbleparis

On the @ Kitsune Show

On the @casablancabrand AW20 / 21 show

Photograohy @gettyimages @phraule

@axlejozeph @imadskhairiph @gettyimages @balmain @kcdworldwide

Wear @Jacquemus

Makeup @diormakeup @richiemakeup

Photography @charlesmartinon / @florenciamelefabris

Photography @edwardspict @getty @imadskhairiph

Photography @axlejozeph

Wear @Azzaro_official

@olomidedidi

Hair by @ciaracoiffure

Make up at @richiemakeup

I

Wear @Jpgaultierofficial

Wear @Fenty Photography @ gagarin303

Wear @Nanushka

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to learn more about African fashion and lifestyle!