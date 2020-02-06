M @

Did you see Fitzrovia’s street sign at Berners Place?

Street signs are usually not the stuff of Instagram worship, but it has had 80,000 views on our account.

The triple sign of Berners Place – an otherwise unremarkable cul-de-sac – is located on Eastcastle Street in Fitzrovia.

There can only be one explanation for the multiple street names. This is a sign of migration. It started high up, but slowly sank down and occasionally left impressions of itself on the trip. We expect it to move about 3 cm per decade and reach the pavement sometime around 2350.

The opposite wall also bears a pair of ‘Berners Place’ signs. That’s five within two meters, which would surely make up the Guinness Book of Oddity Records if such a book were ever published (and should be).