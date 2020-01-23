Did you know that you could retire on a cruise ship?

advertisement

Ralph Bias loves cruise ships – has watched the disaster film The Poseidon Adventure since he was a child.

The South Florida resident sells cruises, takes six to eight a year himself and plans to spend more time at sea after retirement.

“We’re not going to build a second home,” said Bias, who will keep Miami Beach as a base. “We plan to stay on board the ship. We will probably do about three to four months a year on one specific ship.”

Who is better to spend long days at sea or relaxed nights at the buffet than retired people who don’t have to be at work on Mondays? According to the Cruise Lines International Association, one third of the 28.5 million people who took a cruise in 2018 were 60 or older. But what everyone may not know is that people can turn their retirement into a constant journey.

Those considering a retired life must at least have some mobility, be able to manage their own medicines and not experience cognitive problems.

There are no statistics from the trade association about people who live full-time on cruise ships; the figure appears to be the smallest fraction of the cruising public. But a handful of enthusiastic cruisers have made headlines for their shipping.

There was Lee Wachtstetter, who wrote a memoir about life on cruise ships for 12 years after her husband died. Mario Salcedo was nicknamed “The Happiest Man in the World” by the New York Times for most of two decades on ships – while still running a business. And 94-year-old Morton Jablin told Forbes at the end of 2018 that his life was “very routine but comfortable” after having lived on a luxury ship for 13 years.

Most cruise lines contacted by The Washington Post said they had no current full-time residents. But one line stands out because it is built for long-term cruise ships: The World – Residences at Sea, which calls itself “the largest private houseboat in the world” with 165 units and an average resident age of 66 years. Several other plans to create similar floating communities for full-time residencies, including one of Crystal Cruises, have been canceled or repeatedly delayed.

In a 2016 report, Wachtstetter said her average daily cost for the luxury Crystal Serenity was around US $ 450 (NZ $ 682). That is for a high-end, more inclusive journey. Budget-friendly cruises cost much less – only US $ 50 (NZ $ 76) per day for a small room with no windows, excluding taxes, fees, gratuities and extras such as soda or alcohol.

“It’s all about the range,” said Jennifer Crivelli, an assistant manager of product training at the Cruise Web, a travel agency that organizes extensive pensions at sea. “There is a cruise company that fits almost everyone’s budget.”

Ralph Bias first became fascinated by the life of cruise ships after watching The Poseidon Adventure.

A 2004 study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society compared cruise ships and assisted living apartments as options for seniors, noting room size, facilities, medical care, the potential for visits and costs. The study estimated the cost of staying on a Royal Caribbean ship at that time at around US $ 33,260 (NZ $ 50,380) per year, compared to the national average of $ 28,689 (NZ $ 43,456) per year for an assisted living home.

“Cruise ship care is a legitimate alternative option for seniors who do not want to settle for traditional assisted living or (nursing home) care,” the study said. It added, “If this option succeeds, seniors can have a much nicer experience and, for a change, look forward to the moment when they become less independent.”

Although cruise lines do not market themselves precisely as alternatives to assisted living, many offer extra long sailings without repeating ports to attract those with lots of time and money and an acute case of wanderlust. In other words, something that could appeal to retirees.

On the Viking Sun, 54 people sail on a full 245-day world cruise that visits 111 stops on six continents. Almost 100 people make a whole 146-day trip around the world on the Seabourn Sojourn.

Oceania Cruises introduced a “groundbreaking new concept” called Snowbirds in Residence in 2016, which offered a “tropical ultimate vacation home” on two of its ships for 58 or 72 days. Prices started at US $ 15,999 (NZ $ 24,234) for the shorter trip and US $ 19,999 (NZ $ 30,293) for the longer trip. Although the line no longer offers the specific program, executives want to appeal to vacationers with the flexibility for long outings.

“For many of our regular returning guests, they regard Oceania ships as a non-traditional holiday home,” James Rodriguez, vice president of sales and marketing. “The food is plentiful, fresh and accommodating with every diet, medical and wellness facilities are waiting for you, and the freedom to travel around the world safely makes it incredibly attractive for retirees.”

Although Holland America Line does not require full-time residents, the operator encourages “Collectors’ Voyages” or back-to-back cruises with minimal repeating ports. Passengers booking those trips usually see a 10 to 15 percent discount depending on the route, spokesperson Erik Elvejord said.

He points out, however, that the ships are “not really set up as a retirement community” with the same kind of medical facilities, bank options or other long-term facilities that residents need.

Financial planner Rick Kahler, 64, a resident and frequent cruiser of South Dakota, has written about the possibility of cruise retirement. He warned that such a step requires “careful investigation and attention.”

“Although it is not cheap, a person can probably spend US $ 4000 (NZ $ 6059) to US $ 10,000 (NZ $ 15,146) per month, and everything is included,” Kahler said. “And there is so much support for the elderly on ships that it is an attractive option.”

Kahler said that those who spend long stretches at sea should have a health that is stable, but he thought the option could also be good for those who may have more challenges with other types of travel.

“If you have limited mobility and are older, I see the benefit of getting in and unpacking once and the world comes to your door,” he said.

Lee Lindquist, head of geriatrics at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, believes that cruising is “a fun vacation that you could actually turn into a lifelong vacation.”

The Cruise Web started advertising for the Senior Living at Sea program in 2018 and cooperates with customers interested in longer journeys of several months in the coming years. A customer, Crivelli said, plans to fill an eight-month gap between selling their home and building a new one in a senior living community on a long journey.

“They are already budgeting and preparing for this type of retirement,” said Cruise Web vice president Karolina Shenton. Considerations include ensuring that passengers stay in the same suite or cabin week after week, have their food arrangements in advance, and have the flexibility to take breaks to visit family – or bring them on board.

Dave Hughes, an expert in the field of retirement lifestyle and founder of the Retul Fabulously site, is not convinced. Although he likes cruising, Hughes wrote in 2016 in US News & World Report, 12 reasons why people should not retire on a ship. He warned about the level and costs of medical care on ships, the lack of long-term friendships, costs for internet access and drinks and any boredom.

“When you go on vacation, it’s an escape,” he said in a recent interview. Nice meals, entertainment and amenities tend to compensate for the typical small room. “Everything is OK for a week or so, but once that becomes your new reality, there are many drawbacks.”

But Lee Lindquist, head of geriatrics at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and lead author of the study comparing cruises and assistance with life, went to Twitter to emphasize for whom the experience was best suited. She said that candidates should at least have some mobility, be able to manage their own drugs, and not have cognitive problems. Lindquist said that many long-term sailors have doctors in a port that they often visit and can do routine exams; those stops are perfect for collecting 90 days of medicine.

“You can always stop cruising, you can always choose to go back to where you used to live,” she said, and encouraged people to try a long cruise before they started an even longer cruise. “It is generally a nice vacation that you could actually turn into a lifelong vacation.”

