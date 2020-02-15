Turibius Alfonso de Mongovejo and Joseph de Anchieta are two saints that Pope Francis mentioned in Querida Amazonia.

Joseph de Anchieta was born on March 19, 1534 in San Cristobal de La Laguna in a town called Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Joseph’s father was a wealthy landowner who had fled to Tenerife after participating in a conspiracy to overthrow King Charles V.

The uprising had failed, but his father, Juan Lopez de Anchieta, managed to hold onto his wealth and the family was still doing well. His mother, Mancia Diaz de Clavijo y Llarena, came from a Jewish family. She was the daughter of Sebastian de Llarena, a Jewish man who had converted to Christianity and was related to Ignatius Loyola.

Joseph went to Portugal at the age of 14 to study there. He was inducted into the Royal College of Arts in Coimbra. When he turned 17, he applied as a novice at the Jesuit college of the University of Coimbra. Joseph was a very religious young man, and while he was a novice, he almost destroyed his health with his excessive sacrifices trying to please our Lord. To make matters worse, he became very ill with a spinal disease that would torture him all his life.

At the age of 19, Joseph traveled to Brazil as a missionary. He was among the third group of Jesuits sent to the New World. The trip was full of mishaps and even a shipwreck, but finally they arrived in Sao Vicente. This was the first village founded in Brazil 20 years earlier, and it was now 1554. They were run by the second governor general, appointed by the Portuguese crown Duarte da Costa. This is where Joseph and his companions had their first contact with the local Tapula Indians.

Later that year, Joseph and 12 of his Jesuits were sent to a plateau in the Serra do Mar, where they started a small mission. Joseph and his friends immediately went to work to teach local people and spread the gospel message. Joseph started teaching the natives Latin while learning their own language.

He began compiling a dictionary and grammar book, a custom that the Jesuits generally followed after contacting a local population. The mission was soon called the Jesuit College of Sao Paulo by Piratininga. The mission grew faster than expected. It also started to thrive.

However, the Portuguese colonialists caused considerable problems. They killed the indigenous people and destroyed the villages of the local tribes. Joseph de Anchieta was completely against the actions supported by Duarte and started peace negotiations. His language skills were crucial and he managed to win the trust of the natives and create peace. It was a fragile peace that was broken several times before a final peace was achieved in 1567 with the victory over the French.

With lasting peace, a Jesuit college was founded in Rio de Janeiro, which was put under the direction of Joseph’s best friend Manuel da Nobrega. He died in 1570 and Joseph took charge of the college. In addition to running the school, Joseph de Anchieta spent the next 10 years in poor health on foot and by boat from Rio de Janeiro to Bahia and other cities to further spread the message of Christianity.

Joseph de Anchieta is honored as the founder of Brazilian literature, and he and his friend Manuel da Nobrega are called the Apostles of Brazil. Many places in Brazil are named after Joseph, including streets, hospitals, institutions, and schools. He is the first playwright, the first grammarian and the first poet to be born in the Canary Islands. He was also a music composer, playwright and poet. He is the Brazilian sponsor of literature and music and, to top it off, was an excellent doctor and surgeon!

Joseph de Anchieta died on June 9, 1597. He was beatified on June 22, 1980 by Pope John Paul II. He was canonized on April 3, 2014 by Pope Francis.

There are many legends that are part of the devotion to Saint Joseph of Anchieta. It tells how he should be attacked by a growling panther in the jungle. Joseph looked at the panther and began to preach. The panther relaxed and went away. To this day, it is a popular prayer to pray to Saint Joseph de Anchieta for protection against animal attacks.

St. Joseph de Anchieta, pray for us.