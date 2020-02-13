Few politicians at the National Prayer Breakfast were shocked when President Donald Trump swung copies of the Washington Post and USA Today to celebrate their headlines.

But it was a professor at Harvard University who did something even more provocative – he quoted strong words from Jesus of Nazareth during an event known for his gentle doctrine of God and his vague demands for unity.

America’s “biggest crisis,” said Arthur Brooks of the Kennedy School of Government, is a culture of contempt that “tears apart our society.”

“I want to turn to the words of the ultimate original thinker, the greatest social entrepreneur in history, and as a Catholic, my personal Lord and Savior Jesus,” said Brooks, author of books such as “The Conservative Heart” and “Love Your” enemies. “He is the former head of the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

The key passage for this era, he said, can be found in Matthew’s Gospel, chapter 5, verses 43-45: “You have heard that it was said: ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy. ‘But I say you love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you so that you can be your father’s child in heaven. “

Brooks added: “Love your enemies! Now thinks differently. It has changed the world for 2000 years and is as subversive and counter-intuitive today as it was then. But the devil is in the details. How do we do that in a country and a world that is marked by political hatred and differences that we don’t seem to be able to bridge? “

Trump declined to participate when Brooks asked the prayer breakfast attendees to raise their hands if they loved someone who disagreed with them about politics.

As the next speaker, the President responded to Brooks’ remarks with words that sparked a week of online debate among conservative religious believers – early Trump supporters and reluctant Trump supporters alike – who were debating how far they could take his take-no , Prisoners are approaching national leadership.

Trump spoke to Brooks and said, “Arthur, I don’t know if I agree with you.”

Moments later, the president aimed at his opponents – Nancy Pelosi’s spokeswoman sat at the main table – calling them “dishonest and corrupt people” who “did everything to destroy us”.

“They know what they’re doing is wrong, but they’re way ahead of our big country,” he added. “I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify doing what they know is wrong. I don’t like people who say I pray for you when they know it’s not So many people have been injured and we can’t let this go on. “

The question that arose in the online debates after the prayer breakfast was whether Trump – by rejecting the “love your enemies” bid – signaled his disagreement with Brooks or with Jesus.

Conservative columnist Cal Thomas, who has hosted a media dinner related to the National Prayer Breakfast for three decades, mourned this missed opportunity for a feeling of reconciliation after a brutal week of political warfare.

“If the person who believes he has been hurt by another, makes an effort and offers forgiveness,” he wrote, “it can result in the other person being disarmed and the political and personal temperature lowered. … Perhaps it is time to suspend or hold this annual event without this President being present if he cannot accept the non-partisan theme, which has been a tradition for almost seven decades. “

Another religious conservative, in an online article designed as a personal letter to Trump, called for a change in the tone of the White House that would be appropriate both as a declaration of faith and as a political strategy.

“You believe in deals. Maybe you can make a deal for us, ”wrote Hunter Baker, Dean of Art and Science at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. “Please don’t shame us by attending events like the National Prayer Breakfast and turning a faith-based meeting into another avenue for political struggle.”

Instead, he suggested Trump consider another scripture, Romans 12 verse 20: “If your enemy is hungry, feed him; If he’s thirsty, give him something to drink. This way, you will pile burning coals on his head. “

Baker said to the president, “Maybe you should try that.”

Terry Mattingly runs GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.