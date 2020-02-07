Advertisement

On Thursday, it looked like the NBA trade deadline was going to come and go without the Detroit Pistons moving.

Until it happens.

– Publicity –

Advertisement

Embed from Getty Images

With about an hour before the deadline, the news broke that the Pistons had swapped C Andre Drummond to the The Cleveland Cavaliers for PG Brandon knight, forward John Hensonand a 2nd round pick in 2023.

– Publicity –

It was not surprising that the Pistons swapped Drummond, who was in the last year of his contract, as reports had been published for months that they would seek to move him.

But could the Pistons really plan to re-sign Drummond for this upcoming offseason?

To be honest, it seems very unlikely to me, but on Thursday evening, the owner of the Pistons Tom Gores issued a statement and there is a phrase that has many fans on the old speculating Twittersphere.

“Although our paths diverge for the time being André will always have a special place here with me and in the city of Detroit, ”said Gores.

For the time being?

Nation, have fans speculated on social media that there is a hidden meaning in these words, have they lost their mind or could they be on something?

Personally, even if the Pistons want to sign Drummond during the offseason, I would be quite surprised if he wanted to return to a place where he was examined after almost every game he played.

– Publicity –

It is true that he has often imposed this examination on himself.

Also, considering the tweets sent by Drummond Thursday disparaging the Pistons, a meeting does not seem to be in the cards.

– Publicity –

Advertisement