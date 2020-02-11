It was an encounter with an older Holocaust survivor in Manhattan in 2002 that inspired American playwright Jeff Cohen to write “The Soap Myth”. Morris Spitzer had contacted Cohen, who is also a producer, and given him a large envelope. Inside was a copy of a story by Josh Rolnick that was currently published in Magazine in 2000. She described Spitzer’s unsuccessful attempts to convince Jewish historians and researchers for Holocaust museums that the Germans were using the bodies of murdered Jews to mass produce soap bars, that these sacred remains should be included in their exhibits.

Cohen’s play focuses on the friendship that arises between Milton Saltzman (a character based on Spitzer) and a young Jewish journalist who is torn between her sympathy for Saltzman and the many Holocaust scholars who, despite being extensive, Witness statements and anecdotal evidence – their feelings have reversed Once conventional belief that the Nazis made soap from human fat in bulk.

A few decades after the Holocaust, scholars accepted this as a fact. The survivors of the concentration camp told stories of how to give them soap to wash themselves – only to learn cruelly from the camp commanders that it was made from their loved ones’ bodies. This was mentioned in testimonies from the Nuremberg trials, and hundreds of photographs and ceremonies documented that Jews had buried soap bars under Jewish law after the war, after which any remains of a human body had to be buried.

Successfully performed outside of Broadway for the first time a decade ago, a concert reading of “The Soap Myth” was filmed last April and is available for streaming free of charge.

At its most basic level, the piece considers a single, seemingly factual question: Did the Nazis make soap from the bodies of murdered Jews? However, the piece from the 2000s quickly goes beyond this factual level and asks deeper questions about the nature of memory, the different meanings of truth, and who has the “privilege” to make history.

In one scene, Esther Feinman, a middle-aged Holocaust scholar played by award-winning actress Tovah Feldshuh, loses his temper. She growls at Saltzman, played by Ed Asner: “I have spent my life honoring you and everyone touched by the cruelty of the Holocaust. But I also have a job to do. The question of soap no longer meets our criteria for proof. “Saltzman stutters angrily:” Evidence criteria?! What the hell does that mean? There are testimonies! There is a photo! I was there! Were you there? No you weren’t! I am a witness! ”

For example, Spitzer had a photo of a funeral procession from 1946 in Sighet, Romania, copied, on which men in suits and black hats, surrounded by dozens of mourners, carried a coffin for the funeral. Spitzer, who was there, claimed that the coffin was filled with soap bars made from the fat of murdered Jews.

Tovah Feldshuh in “The Soap Myth”. Kerry J Stewart / with permission

The Holocaust historian Joachim Neander wrote in a scientific article from 2006 that the burial of soap bars in consecrated Jewish cemeteries, from an anthropological point of view, would have been a means of claiming that “the Nazis no longer rule the Jewish dead”, the Jews could mourn their tragedy.

But over the years, Holocaust scholars began to doubt history. According to some historians, stories about German factories using corpses to make soap and nitroglycerin continued to circulate during the First World War and may have been part of British or French propaganda efforts in the conflict. Similarly, when documents were released after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it became clear that at least part of the testimony of the Nuremberg trials on the production of soap from human corpses was intentionally falsified as part of post-war Russian propaganda.

Others found that Jews interpreted the letters RIF, which were stamped on actual soap bars, as “pure Jewish fat” or “Reich Jews fat”. In fact, RIF stood for Reichsstelle für Industrielle Fettversorgun – the National Center for Industrial Fat Supply, which as the German government agency was responsible for the manufacture and sale of cleaning products during the war.

By 1990, Yad Vashem in Jerusalem had clearly determined that soap making was just a “rumor”.

“The Nazis did enough horrible things during the Holocaust. We don’t have to believe in untrue stories, ”said outstanding Holocaust scholar Yehuda Bauer of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency at the time.

No proof

When asked by Haaretz, a spokesman for the Yad Vashem Museum and the research institute wrote: “Despite the persistence of these rumors … that started during the Holocaust, there is no evidence that soap was mass-produced from the bodies of Jews. ”

In contrast to Yad Vashem, the chamber of the Holocaust Museum on Mount Zion in Jerusalem prominently shows a soap bar that was allegedly made by the Nazis from the fat of Jewish corpses. A museum official admitted that the idea that the Nazis made soap from their Jewish victims was largely discredited among scholars, but explained that the museum was not a research institute, but a place where survivors and their descendants could express their pain , So, he continued, soap was still on display because “it was brought here by survivors and family members. So everyone who brought these soap bars decided to mourn his loved ones and his community. We have no right to say otherwise. ”

Actress Felshuh says that the Jewish world not only has the right to say something else – it is also the responsibility to do so. In “The Soap Myth”, Felshuh also plays the role of Holocaust denier Brenda Goodsen in addition to her role as a researcher.

“Behind her friendly, gentle and seemingly friendly personality is a malicious anti-Semite,” says Feldshuh. “I play it charismatic, charming and personable because I wanted to show how it can fool people. In a time of growing anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, if they can show that an atrocity attributed to the Nazis is wrong, the deniers will be able to say that everything is wrong. Give power to the deniers and undermine all our efforts to remember the Keep the Holocaust alive. ”

But doesn’t this allow the deniers of truth to set the agenda for discussing the truth?

Feldshuh sighs. “Perhaps. But the stakes – for the Jewish people, for the chance that we can prevent another Holocaust anywhere in the world – are just too high to allow for anything else. ”

(The question of lampshades made from human skin has raised similar problems – although there is documentation of at least one lampshade. However, no museum exhibits exhibits, possibly due to Jewish religious commandments regarding the burial of all human body parts.)

Survivors, Feldshuh continues in an interview with Haaretz: “Tell another truth and we have to respect that truth, even if we don’t consider it factual. This is the reason why survivors in the play and in reality are asked to provide their testimonies, their truth as they know it. ”

In the play, Saltzman is not happy with the possibility that the museum, in order to bridge the gap between his own research and the memories of the survivors, offers to record his testimony. He not only demands to be heard, but also to be fully believed. “How should I know that” hard evidence “is required to confirm what I have experienced and witnessed?” He asks.

The opportunity to record his testimony did not satisfy Morris Spitzer, who died in 2005. His son Jeffrey, a lawyer in Jerusalem, says his father died as an angry, bitter man. “He was financially successful and a generous – albeit demanding – philanthropist. But he could never let go of the soap. For him, the fact that the soap bars were never officially displayed was a rejection of his experience, as if he was called a liar, as if his suffering in the Holocaust hadn’t been real. ”