Did the Mandalorian come for the last space battle in Star Wars 9?

Mandalorian fighters were inducted into The Rise of Skywalker during the final fight scene. Many Star Wars fans hoped for Jon Favreaus The Mandalorian would tie into the last installment in the Skywalker saga. However, there were few notable things that the two projects had in common, apart from being a Star Wars project. The first is the power healing that the child uses and which Rey and Ben Solo customize for their own use. Second, some Mandalorian warriors seem to have helped The Resistance to clear the final order. But was Din Djarin among this huge fleet? Maybe?

If you look closely during the big fight scene in The Rise of Skywalker, some scenes show Mandalorian fighters, which makes it a nod The Mandalorian and the Rebels cartoon series too. These ships are closely linked to the Mandalorian protectors who are the personal guards of the Mandalore leaders. While this is more than likely a cool mention of rebels, it is now part of The Mandalorian,

It is currently unclear whether Mandalorian warriors were in the Fang Fighters’ cockpits, but it can be assumed that they were. With that said The Mandalorian tells us that many of these warriors hid after a mysterious purge. So we have to wait and see what future the warriors face in the Disney + series. The show takes place about five years after the Jedi’s return, so there’s a lot to do to catch up on where The Rise of Skywalker is on the timeline.

The Mandalorian is currently in production for season 2, which will be released sometime in the fall. Star Wars fans hope sooner than later, but the sure bet will fall on another November debut for the highly anticipated second season. Giancarlo Esposito recently announced that his Moff Gideon character will play a bigger role this time, and teased fans about the character’s intentions with Baby Yoda. We’ll also get more insight into the Darksaber and how he got it. There is a lot to do next season.

Hopefully, as the story of Moff Gideon grows in importance, we will get more insight into the origins of Baby Yoda. We have seen that the character grows stronger in a short time, but the 50-year-old baby really only starts with the possibilities of power. As for Star Wars on the big screen, The Rise of Skywalker will be around for a while, while Disney and Lucasfilm are planning the future. The Mandalorian IG-11 director and voice, Taika Waititi, is in talks to direct his own Star Wars film, although it is unclear whether this will actually happen at this time. You can go to the official StarWars.com website and get ticketing information for The Rise of Skywalker to search for Fang Fighters.

