An alternate meaning for a controversial anti-Semitic epithet that is widely used by fans of the English football club Tottenham has been added to a list of new entries in a leading dictionary of British English.

The definitions of the words “yid” and “yiddo” – derogatory terms for Jews – have been updated in the Oxford English Dictionary to include “a supporter or player of the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club”.

With the concern of Tottenham and the leaders of the Jewish community that the definition was misleading and that the offensive meaning of the words had not been emphasized, the dictionary had a wider context.

“Originally and often derogatory and offensive, but also often as a self-designation,” added the OED in the definition.

Some fans of Tottenham, a club in north London that traditionally has a large fan base from the Jewish community, call themselves “Yid Army”. But the use of the nickname has sparked the debate.

Tottenham previously described it as a “call to arms” or “defense mechanism” that parts of the team’s fans use to regain the term from its racist use by opposing fans.

“As a club, we didn’t consider the use of the Y-word in any club channel or business, and it was always clear to us that our fans (both Jewish and non-Jewish) never used the term with the intention of offending.” Tottenham said in a statement after the publication of the updated definitions of the OED.

In 2013, then British Prime Minister David Cameron interfered in the debate, saying there was “a difference between Spurs fans who call themselves” yids “and someone who calls someone” yid “an insult.”

However, the nickname, which comes from a Yiddish term for Jews, now carries a “clearly derogatory and anti-Semitic message” according to the World Jewish Congress. Jewish groups have asked Tottenham to take a stand and not tolerate its use.

The English Football Association has also issued guidelines in recent years that “would encourage fans not to use them in any situation”.

Yiddish is the Germanic language historically used by Ashkenazi Jews in Central and Eastern Europe that included Hebrew and was borrowed freely from the languages ​​of the countries in which Jews lived.

The OED said its decision to include a reference to Tottenham in its definitions reflects today’s “use and development of words in English”.

“We reflect rather than dictate how language is used, which means that we include words that can be considered sensitive and derogatory,” the dictionary says. “These are always marked as such.”

David Baddiel, a British comedian who is a Jew and who was nicknamed “yid” in his criticism of Tottenham fans, said his addition to the dictionary would “strangely help the feeling that Tottenham fans are more like Jews”. have ‘this racial hate word for Jews.’

“The vast majority of the club’s fans, including those who call themselves Y-words, are not Jews,” he told Sky News Television, “and therefore have no right to” reclaim “.”

The Community Security Trust, a charity that works to protect British Jews from anti-Semitism, said it was important that the dictionary “clearly marked” that the terms were “anti-Semitic or otherwise offensive”.

However, the charity said: “Ultimately, it was some Spurs fans, not the OED, who made this racist term available to a wider audience and potentially used it.”

In December, Tottenham published the results of a survey on this word. It received over 23,000 responses and found that 33% of respondents use it “regularly” in a football context. About 94% said the word can be viewed as a racist term against a Jewish person, and almost half of those surveyed wanted supporters to give it up or use it less in chants.

