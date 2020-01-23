DIB completes the acquisition of Noor Bank - News

advertisement

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) announced on Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Noor Bank to become one of the largest Islamic banks in the world with a balance sheet total of more than Dh275 billion.

In a statement, the Dubai-listed bank said it had obtained the necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities to complete the acquisition by increasing capital through the issue of 651,159,198 new shares, which were listed and admitted to trading on the Dubai Financial Market. The bank has now increased the share capital to 7,240,744,377 shares.

The acquisition made DIB the fourth largest bank in the UAE in terms of assets after First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

