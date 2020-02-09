A family affair! Laura Dern glowed when she arrived at the 2020 Oscars with mom Diane Ladd and her two children. The Big Little Lies star smiled as she rocked the Academy Awards red carpet with her famous mother, 18-year-old son Ellery and 15-year-old daughter Jaya.

52-year-old Laura came out for Hollywood’s biggest night in an elegant pink silk dress adorned with black diamond trimmings. The actress from Marriage Story ennobled her look with breathtaking beauty and tied her long, blonde locks together in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

DAVID SWANSON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

84-year-old Diane looked just as good as her little daughter when she arrived at the 92nd annual awards ceremony and put on a black pant suit with a white shirt. Alice doesn’t live here more than a star – who shares Laura with his ex-husband Bruce Dern, 83 – looked happier than during their family night out.

While the Hollywood mother-daughter duo were stunned on the red carpet, Laura’s children stole the show. Ellery looked good in an all-black suit with a gold tie, while Jaya tied her brunette hair into a bun and wore a light, evergreen dress that resembled her mother’s. You grew up so quickly!

When Laura chatted with the hosts on the red carpet of the eagerly awaited award ceremony, she couldn’t help but rave about her beloved family. “I just came in with my mother and children, it’s wonderful,” said the Jurassic Park star lovingly.

“It’s a family thing! My parents dedicated their lives to acting and they love movies so much,” she continued, noting the importance of following her parents’ award-winning footprints. “The legacy of the academy means a lot to them a lot, so I grew up taking it very seriously. “

John Salangsang / BEI / Shutterstock

Laura, who is eligible for an “Actress Performance” award in the “Supporting Role” category for “Marriage History”, was thrilled when she was surprised to be nominated for her third Oscar. She also ate when she prepared a speech, whether she takes the prestigious trophy home or not.

“I think you have to surrender,” she said jokingly. “It’s just my way. I understand why people are preparing and I think that’s probably a wiser choice than I am, but hopefully you’ll be inspired by the moment and speak from your heart.”

We cannot imagine how special it would be for Laura to win an Oscar in front of her mother and children!