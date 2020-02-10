One of the most discussed moments at the 2020 Oscars is actress Diane Keaton’s outfit and hat, as the look is excited on social media. For her Oscar style, Keaton opted for a flannel coat with a large hat.

In a tweet about the outfit, a user joked: “If Little Women wins something tonight, I’ll eat Diane Keaton’s hat.” In the meantime, another user added: “Three sweaters, huge belt, small glasses, wide-brimmed hat. All beautiful. Diane Keaton: always on the mark.”

Diane Keaton today turned the “Diane Keaton” to 11, which is now 62 percent.

“Diane Keaton wore everything she would wear on a normal Sunday and said,” I’m going to your little party or whatever, “offered someone else.

“We’re doing the Academy Awards to see Diane Keaton wearing and tracking something with a belt,” said another user.

Diane Keaton “I’ll open that up for you.”

Keanu Reeves: No, not yet. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8Ix35eYWca

“I need a film where Diane Keaton is playing a private investigator NOW,” commented a fifth user.

“Diane Keaton is slowly turning into a used bookstore cat,” joked comedian Matt Oswalt.

Diane Keaton’s 17 layers and Diane Keaton’s nails finish the tweet pic.twitter.com/KFa33wiXmB

“My girlfriend and I keep a list of gay rights for our Oscar pool. So far we have 2: idina menzel, who meets Diane Keaton’s high grade and presence in one hat,” said journalist Jill Gutowitz.

“Why does Diane Keaton always dress like two (little people) in a trench coat on each other’s shoulders so they can pretend to be Diane Keaton in the bank?” Another user tweeted.

Interestingly, Keaton spoke to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in 2019, notifying the outlet that the reason she never married was due to her “strange” behavior.

“I think I’m strange,” she said, adding, “I don’t know anything and I haven’t learned it. Getting older didn’t make me wiser.” She went on to say that at 73 she is “the only one in her generation and maybe before that was a single woman all her life”.

“(I’m not sad) because I think I needed a more maternal aspect,” Keaton said. “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to be married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I’m sure they’ll be happy too.”