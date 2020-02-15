HOUSTON, Texas – A grandmother’s family sued Sandals Resorts International and Unique Vacations after drowning on a snorkeling trip booked through the company last July.

Over the days and months, it has not become easier for her family, who was with her when she died, to process what happened to Diane Hendricks.

Her son Jeffery Hendricks, his wife Angela and their two children struggle with the painful memory of that day.

Jeffery says they booked a snorkeling trip to keep going while on vacation through Sandals Resorts International, but things took a tragic turn shortly after they got into the water.

“It was a conch shell snorkeling adventure,” said Angela. “I was kind of an enthusiastic snorkeler. So I went and dived to get one for the boys. When I got back up I noticed that she was in the back of the boat.”

When they noticed Diane, she was limp and stopped responding in the water.

“We hoped the two operators would help with our support, and that just wasn’t the case,” said Jeffery.

The lawsuit states that the tour operators did nothing to save Diane, refused to perform CPR, and had no life-saving equipment on board.

Diane was eventually taken ashore and then taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jeffery said Sandals Resorts offered them a five-day stay at one of their resorts, but the family wants to do more to ensure that another family doesn’t have to endure the same pain.

“Offering someone who has just lost their mother and grandmother, their mother-in-law, five days off to free them of liability is really why we’re here today,” said the family’s lawyer, Muhammad Aziz.

Sandals Resorts International published the following statement:

“We are still deeply saddened by the death of one of our beloved guests in July 2019. Although we cannot comment in detail on an incident that is an active case, our thoughts and compassion remain with the family.”

