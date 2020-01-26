Diamondbacks with 5 prospects in the top 100

advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN-AUGUST 27: Alek Thomas # 5 of the USA Baseball 18U National Team Bat against Iowa Western CC on August 27, 2017 at the finish line in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images)

There is further evidence that the Arizona Diamondbacks have improved their farm system while maintaining a competitive major league team.

The MLB Pipeline published its updated list of the top 100 prospects on Saturday. Arizona had Five players on the list, one behind the leading Tampa Bay Rays. The D-Backs are one of eight teams with five players.

The best prospects for Arizona are outfielder Kristian Robinson (No. 43), outfielder Alek Thomas (No. 49), catcher Daulton Varsho (No. 76), midfielder Geraldo Perdomo (No. 82) and outfielder Corbin Carroll (No. 89) ,

With five players in the top 100, D-Backs achieved the same result as in the previous three seasons, according to Jonathan Mayo, a reporter from MLB.com.

“(D) The system of D-Backs has improved exponentially in the past year as they have given their farm new impact prospects through a strong draft and some clever trades,” Mayo wrote.

Varsho, an additional draft pick for the second round in 2017, could already be one of the majors this season.

In Double-A last year, Varsho led the Southern League in runs (85), with the percentage (0.520) and OPS (0.899) decreasing, according to the MLB Pipeline. He has unique catcher abilities and nearly had a 20-20 year season with 18 homeruns and 21 stolen bases last year.

The other four players are expected to take more time to reach the major leagues.

Robinson signed with the D-Backs in the Bahamas in 2017. Thomas was a draft pick in the second round in 2018. Perdomo signed with the D-Backs in the Bahamas in 2016.

MLB predicts that these three will reach the majors in 2022.

Carroll was a draft pick for the first round in 2019. He still has some seasons to go, 2023 is his predicted year of arrival.

Arizona has worked to remain a National League playoff contender while improving its once poor minor league system. So far it has been successful, as evidenced by the updated ranking of the MLB pipeline on Saturday and the classification of the D-Backs as the second better system in December.

In addition to their five best prospects, the D-Backs have former top 100 players, including three that were purchased from Zack Greinke retailers: Seth Beer, J.B. Bukauskas and Corbin Martin.

Arizona also had seven of the first 75 picks in the 2019 draft. The organization hopes that players like Carroll and the pitcher Blake Walston and Brennan Malone will be future D-Backs players.

Mayo sees the organization on the right path. The team could take a step forward in next year’s release.

“(I) You can’t say that no club is in a better position to have more top 100 prospects than Arizona by 2021,” Mayo wrote.

Three other National League teams – the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres – have five top 100 prospects. The Dodgers ‘Gavin Lux jumped to number 2 on the list and the Padres’ MacKenzie Gore to number 4.

